Liverpool are set to re-enter the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.

How much is Moises Caicedo worth?

The Seagulls star is arguably one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League currently, following a brilliant campaign on both a personal and a team level, as he consistently shone for the south coast outfit.

Caicedo is now pushing for a summer move away from the Amex Stadium, wanting to join Alexis Mac Allister out of the exit door, with the Argentine moving to the Reds in an exciting move for the club.

Chelsea have looked like the favourites to snap him up recently, with the Blues badly in need of midfield reinforcements, following the exits of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and the money is seemingly available for the west Londoners to spend big on new signings.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors in the past, and their current situation could suddenly heighten the need to bring him in. That's because Premier League and Champions League-winning pair Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could both be off to Saudi Arabia in surprise exit, while Thiago could possibly return to Barcelona, according to another report.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the future of Caicedo, who is valued at €75m (£64m) by Transfermarkt currently, even though Brighton are set to demand a lot more than that for his signature...

Could Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo?

According to talkSPORT on Twitter, Liverpool could look to bring in Caicedo this summer if some of the names mentioned leave Anfield, although Chelsea are again credited with interest:

"BREAKING: Liverpool will consider joining the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea are also keen on the midfielder, who the Seagulls value at £100m. - talkSPORT sources understand."

This is a hugely exciting rumour for Liverpool supporters, with Caicedo someone who could be a magnificent addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad for many years to come. He would be an upgrade on Henderson and Fabinho if one of both leave, with the pair both looking past their best last season, and to have him, Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and potentially even Southampton ace Romeo Lavia added to the squad could be a masterstroke.

A pressing machine who is also strong on the ball - no Brighton player averaged more tackles per game last season - former Brighton manager Graham Potter has lauded the 21-year-old's brilliance in the past, saying: "He is not that old and is still adapting and learning but he has great qualities. He’s fantastic, he really is."

The fact that Liverpool can offer Caicedo European football next season could give them an edge over Chelsea, who finished 12th in the Premier League are very much in the rebuilding process under Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The lure of working under Klopp can also never be underestimated, so it will be intriguing to see how this situation plays out, should a number of outgoings happen at Anfield in the coming days, as appears to be expected.