The Anfield Road expansion at Liverpool has been a big and frustrating talking point of late, and finance expert/Sky Sports pundit Kieran Maguire has now delivered his verdict on the situation.

Is the Anfield Road expansion finished at Liverpool?

The Reds have got off to a flying start in the Premier League this season, picking up three wins and a draw from their opening four matches. It was a tricky run of games on paper, but a 10-man Liverpool side won 2-1 away to Newcastle United, as well as winning 3-0 at home to much-fancied Aston Villa last time around.

While back-to-back victories have been secured in Jurgen Klopp's side's two home games to date, part of the ground has still been out of action, with work on the expanded Anfield Road stand coming to a halt because the construction company, Buckingham Group, went into administration.

The hope was that the work would be completed in time for the new season, but instead, it now looks way off going into October, proving to be frustrating for fans who have seats there. Thankfully, work is now set to start up again, courtesy of new contractors Rayner Rowen Construction.

What's the latest on the Anfield Road redevelopment?

Speaking to Football Insider, finance expert and Sky Sports pundit Kieran Maguire claimed that Liverpool supporters will be "desperate" for the Anfield Road stand to be completed sooner rather than later, with the expansion beneficial for so many reasons.

"Liverpool’s fan base will be desperate for an expanded Anfield to be completed. They want to see their beloved team and anything which helps to accelerate the delivery of the enhanced stadium will be welcomed.

"Therefore, Liverpool have made a practical as well as a desirable decision to appoint new contractors with a view to having the stadium open for as many fans as possible. That includes, of course, the prawn sandwich-munching hospitality fans who make all of the difference as far as overall matchday revenues are concerned."

Anfield has always been an intimidating ground for opposition sides to visit throughout, particularly when the stakes are high, such as on big European nights, and making it an even more daunting stadium is a mouthwatering prospect for supporters.

When the new Anfield Road stand is done, that should prove to be the case, and it will make The Kop the smallest part of the stadium, which speaks volumes about how impressively the rest of it has been redeveloped down the years.

The hope is that the work is completed as soon as possible, in order for Liverpool to have the best possible opportunity to overcome teams heading to Merseyside, not to mention generating more matchday revenue, as Maguire alludes to.

For all the numerous errors FSG have made down the years, from furloughing staff during lockdown to not always providing Klopp with enough transfer funds, they deserve undoubted praise for the work they have overseen at Anfield, turning it into a fantastic modern footballing arena without losing its magic.