Liverpool will need to fork out more than £50m if they are to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which midfielders are Liverpool signing?

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options this summer, having already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for around £35m, and the manager has started to run the rule over other potential targets.

The Reds are leading the race for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, and they are reportedly preparing a bid in the region of €90m (£77m), while a €55m (£47m) offer for Aurelien Tchouameni has been given the green light by Klopp.

Barella has also emerged as a target for Liverpool, having held a long-term interest in the midfielder, however a new update from Romano indicates that a deal may be difficult to orchestrate.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the transfer expert said: "The reported fee of £50 million for Barella is not going to be enough for any club to sign him. Inter want way more than this and it is not going to be an easy negotiation in any case. For Liverpool, he is appreciated yes, but they are not sure yet that this is the kind of player they need. Let's see in the next days or weeks.”

Should Liverpool sign Nicolo Barella?

It is clear to see why the Reds have expressed an interest in the Italy international, as he performed very well for Inter last season, particularly in an attacking sense, registering nine goals and six assists in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is impressive at driving the ball forward, ranking in the 89th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while he places in the 88th for shot-creating actions, showcasing his creativity.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the former Cagliari man was a vital player for Inter last season, averaging 1.6 key passes per game, the third-highest figure in the squad, and an average of 1.4 tackles indicates he is willing to pitch in defensively

Romano does not rule out Liverpool moving for Barella at some point during the transfer window, however it is disappointing news that it does not appear to be on the cards for the time being, as he has the ability to slot right into the midfield three.