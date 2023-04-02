Liverpool reportedly remain interested in making a move for Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella during the summer transfer window.

How is Barella faring this season?

The 26-year-old has arguably been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a number of years now, producing consistently influential performances for Inter. This season, he has scored five goals and registered six assists in 25 league starts, as well as having an 85% pass completion rate.

Barella's current Inter deal may not expire until the summer of 2026, but that hasn't stopped speculation emerging regarding his future, with a potential new challenge coming his way at the end of the season. Liverpool have been linked with a move for him a number of times recently, as they eye up major reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The Reds' midfield has been a huge issue throughout this season, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking past their best, and significant additions need to be made in that area if Jurgen Klopp's men are to get back to the level they used to be.

Now, an update has emerged focusing on Barella, with Liverpool again looking like the front-runners to potentially snap him up this summer.

Will Barella join Liverpool this summer?

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], the Reds' interest in Barella "undoubtedly stands out" above other clubs, seemingly making them the favourites to acquire his services. It is claimed that either he or teammate Marcelo Brozovic will leave Inter at the end of the current campaign.

This is one of the most important summer transfer windows in Liverpool's recent history, with so much important transfer business to be done and funds simply have to be made available by owners FSG.

In Barella, the Reds could have a perfect midfield option to sign, with the 43-cap Italy international a fantastic all-round midfielder who was once hailed as "sensational" by journalist Maxi Angelo. His aforementioned end product this season is proof that he can chip in with goals and assists from midfield, while an average of 1.7 tackles per game in the Champions League also shows that he is effective in his off-the-ball work.

If Liverpool managed to sign both Barella and Jude Bellingham this summer - that could be difficult in a financial sense, in truth - it could have the potential to transform the entire team, adding life to the midfield and suddenly getting more out of all the players around them.