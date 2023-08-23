Highlights Liverpool have been linked with Torino's Perr Schuurs, who would cost around £30m.

Schuurs has impressed with his ability to read the game and quality on the ball.

A new update has revealed whether a deal can be done this summer.

Liverpool have set their sights on signing Torino's Perr Schuurs, with a new report revealing exactly what's going on in their pursuit of the Netherlands international.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Jurgen Klopp's priority is signing at least one new midfielder, with just over a week left to get deals over the line, and ESPN report an offer has recently been made for Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre, but the bid was knocked back immediately.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram have been named as potential options by journalist Rudy Galetti, but there are plenty of others, with talks also being held over Cheick Doucoure and Kalvin Phillips.

While signing a new midfielder is of the utmost importance to the Reds, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously made it clear that a new centre-back will also be targeted, with Football Insider now offering a new update on their pursuit of Schuurs.

According to their sources, Liverpool have now set their sights on signing the Torino defender, following a recent scouting mission, and he is seen as a realistically-priced option to sign before this summer's deadline, with the Italian club set to hold out for around £30m.

That would work perfectly for Klopp's side, as they already have a budget set aside for the centre-back, but it is lower than what they are willing to fork out for a central midfielder.

Klopp is eager to bring in cover and competition for Virgil van Dijk, while he also wants to refresh his centre-back options for the first time since Ibrahima Konate arrived at Anfield.

There may be no better player to provide competition for Van Dijk, as the Reds captain is "well aware" of his compatriot's talents and is said to be a "big fan".

How good is Perr Schuurs?

Not only has the 23-year-old impressed his potential future teammate, but he has also received praise from journalist Dean Jones, with the reporter telling FootballFancast:

"Schuurs is a big talent. He's got a great ability to read the game, so no surprise at all that he's been on the radar of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool - he has a profile that fits those sides well."

As well as being able to read the game very well, the Dutchman is a solid tackler, ranking in the 80th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and he has been a key player for Torino since arriving from Ajax.

The 6 foot 3 defender has adapted to life in the Serie A very well, making 30 league appearances last season, indicating he could now be ready to make another step-up by moving to the Premier League, with Liverpool waiting in the wings.

Klopp is well-stocked at centre-back, with five players who play in that position already at the club, so Schuurs should not be a priority target for Liverpool, but he could be worth pursuing once they get a deal for at least one new midfielder over the line.