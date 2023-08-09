Liverpool still remain "at the window" for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs, but he will not come cheap, with a new report from Italy revealing exactly how much the player will cost the Reds.

Who are Liverpool signing this summer?

The Reds' main priority this summer appears to be strengthening their midfield, with their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia still ongoing, having recently submitted a new bid after seeing their £46m proposal knocked back.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Fluminese midfielder Andre, with it recently being reported the 22-year-old could become their "plan A" target in midfield, while Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have also been named as potential options.

A whole host of targets have been identified in midfield, but Liverpool's pursuit of a new centre-back has gone a little quiet, having had their opening bid for Schuurs immediately knocked back by Torino last month.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, however, the Reds still "remain at the window" for the Torino defender, with the Serie A club currently demanding €40m (£34m) in order to sanction his departure.

The Merseyside club are not the only Premier League club interested in signing the Dutchman, with Crystal Palace having already submitted a bid of €30m (£26m), which was turned down, ending their pursuit for the time being.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the 23-year-old is being "discussed internally" by Tottenham, while also detailing the player himself is "keen" on a move to the Premier League.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is said to be "inflexible" in his valuation of the centre-back, meaning it is likely all the potential suitors will have to match the £34m asking price if they are to get a deal over the line this summer.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

Lauded as a "mountain" by journalist Josh Bunting, the 6 foot 3 defender has some impressive defensive attributes, ranking in the 80th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The £29k-per-week defender, who has been hailed as "phenomenal" by Torino boss Ivan Juric, is also a very competent passer of the ball, recording an average pass success rate of 91.8% in the 2020-21 campaign, amongst the best in Europe.

It could definitely be worth Liverpool bringing in a new defender, considering Joel Matip has gone off the boil in recent times, with pundit Natasha Dowie claiming he "had to do better" in the build-up to Bayern Munich's second goal in the 4-3 loss earlier this month.

The Cameroonian defender is now 32-years-old, and with his contract set to expire next summer, Klopp needs to think about a long-term replacement, and Schuurs definitely fits the bill.

The Torino ace is by no means the finished article, with Juric recently claiming he is "still growing", but he has been exhibiting very promising signs since moving to Italy, establishing himself as a key first-team player last season, and Liverpool should undoubtedly test the waters with a new bid.