Liverpool have had their opening offer for Torino defender Perr Schuurs immediately turned down, however they are set to return to the negotiating table with a new bid, according to reports from Italy.

Are Liverpool signing a defender?

Jurgen Klopp has already made two new additions to his squad this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being brought in to bolster the midfield, and he is also eager to strengthen his defence.

Football Insider report the Reds are set to turn their attention to signing a centre-back, with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio on the shortlist, and it has recently emerged they are one of the favourites to sign the 21-year-old, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven has also been named as a target for Klopp, however Tottenham Hotspur are now close to completing a deal for the 22-year-old, currently in the process of finalising an agreement over a £30m move.

As such, Liverpool may well go back in for Marc Guehi, with reports suggesting they are ready to battle Newcastle United for the Crystal Palace star, however he will not come cheap, with the Eagles now holding out for a fee of £60m.

Schuurs is another key target for the Reds, however their opening offer of €30m (£26m) for the Torino defender has been rebuffed by the Italian club, who are holding out for a fee of around €40m (£34m), according to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness).

Despite Torino's refusal, FSG are set to return to the negotiating table with another offer, as Klopp has made it clear he wants them to sign the 23-year-old "at any cost" this summer.

There may be competition for the centre-back's signature, however, as Napoli have also made an offer amounting to €28m (£24m).

At the moment, the Dutchman is in no hurry to decide his future, despite the growing interest in his signature, but he may find it difficult to turn down a move to the Premier League.

Is Perr Schuurs going to Liverpool?

It is clear that Klopp is determined to sign the former Ajax man, with a new offer already in the works, but Torino are in a very strong negotiating position, as his contract is not set to expire until 2026, and they have the option for an extra year.

As such, Liverpool may have to match the Serie A club's asking price, but there are indications he could be worth it, given the level of his recent performances for Torino.

Over the past year, the 6 foot 3 defender ranks in the 81st percentile for tackles completed per 90, when compared to his positional peers, while he averaged 3.4 clearances per game last season, the highest figure of any Torino player.

Not only that, Schuurs could also make a positive influence in the dressing room, having been hailed as a "leader" by former Manchester City goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus, so his arrival would be a boost for the Reds both on an off the pitch.