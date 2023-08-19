Liverpool have been in the conversation to sign Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs during the summer transfer window and a fresh update has now dropped regarding his future.

What's happening with Schuurs and Liverpool?

Much of the focus this summer has been on the Reds' search for midfielders, with that area of the pitch proving to be such an issue last season. While it has been addressed to an extent, one more defensive midfield signing is called for, in order to complete the rebuild, following the exit of five different players in the middle of the park.

Away from the midfield, Liverpool are also in need of another centre-back before the end of the month - preferably someone who is left-sided and also capable of playing at left-back. Goncalo Inacio won't be joining after signing a new deal with Sporting CP, but it is important that an alternative option is found.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Anfield in the recent past his Schuurs, who is currently at Torino, having moved there after in impressive spell at Ajax. Now, a new update has emerged that suggests the Dutchman could still head to Anfield this summer.

Will Liverpool sign Perr Schuurs?

According to an update from Football Insider, Schuurs is a serious target to come in this summer, due partly to a recommendation from Virgil van Dijk:

"Torino star Perr Schuurs could come back on the radar at Liverpool as they search for centre-back reinforcements, sources have told Football Insider.

"Football Insider revealed on Friday (18 August) that the Reds will now prioritise a deal for a left-sided centre-back after signing defensive midfield star Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. They have, however, already lost ground in the pursuit of some of their top targets – with Micky van de Ven joining Tottenham and Goncalo Inacio penning a new deal with Sporting CP.

"Schuurs, who came through the ranks at Fortuna Sittard, is seen as a realistically priced option for the Merseysiders."

Schuurs could be a good option for Liverpool to sign in the next couple of weeks, representing someone who would be an immediate upgrade on both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, with the pair falling way below their former standards of late.

At 23, the Torino man is at a good age to come in as a strong squad player, coming in for Van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate at times and easing their workload, as well as representing a long-term option at the heart of the defence.

Admittedly, Schuurs isn't left-footed, which means he doesn't possess the aforementioned versatility to play at left-back and battle Andy Robertson for playing time, but if no other options stand out ahead of him, he could be a really astute signing.

During his Fortuna Sittard days as a teenager, the former Ajax man was lauded by ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus, who said that he was the "leader of his club in everything" he did, so it sounds like the youngster has the elite mentality needed to survive at a huge club.