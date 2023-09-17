Highlights Liverpool could be seeking new signings in the January transfer window as they are reportedly in advanced talks with a player, potentially addressing their need for a centre-back.

The Reds focused on revamping their midfield during the summer, leaving some fans wondering why they didn't address the need for a new centre-back for freshness and depth.

Liverpool's potential target, Piero Hincapie, could be a perfect fit as a left-sided central defender who can also play as a left-back. With his impressive performances at a young age, he has the potential to be a key player for the Reds for many years to come.

Liverpool could look for new signings in the January transfer window, and they are reportedly in "very advanced" talks with one player, according to a fresh claim.

Do Liverpool need to sign a centre-back?

The Reds had a busy time of things during the summer, completely revamping their midfield after many issues in that area of the pitch last season, playing a big part in them finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Ageing individuals such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson departed for Saudi Arabia, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already replaced them impressively since arriving. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have also come in, as Jurgen Klopp looks to build his next great team at Anfield.

It was only the midfield that was focused on during the summer window in the end, however, which was a decision that ultimately left some fans feeling a little perplexed. Many felt that a new centre-back was also needed, in order to bring a freshness there, not to mention more depth.

Virgil van Dijk is now 32 years of age and has shown signs of creaking in recent times, while Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez find themselves sidelined through injury too often.

While no central defender was added in the summer, a new update suggests that one could be on his way to Merseyside in the near future.

Will Liverpool sign Piero Hincapie?

According to Ecuadorian outlet Marca 90 [via LFC Transfer Room on X], Liverpool's talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie are at a "very advanced" stage, suggesting a move could come to fruition. The deal could be worth £48m, although it isn't specified if a January or summer switch is the more likely option.

This could be an absolutely wonderful piece of business by Liverpool is they manage to get a transfer over the line, with Hincapie arguable one of Europe's most highly-rated young centre-backs at the moment.

The 21-year-old has already made 77 appearances for his current club side and won 27 caps for Ecuador, while former Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane has described him as "really impressive".

Liverpool are crying out for a left-sided central defender who can also do a job at left-back if required, and Hincapie ticks all the boxes, in that respect. He could come in as both as a strong option to compete with Van Dijk and Andy Robertson for minutes, and at just 21, he could be a mainstay of the defence for many years to come.

To already be such a key player for club and country at his age, in a position where experience can often be vital, says so much about the Ecuadorian's potential as a footballer, and the Reds could be acquiring a special talent if this strong interest turns into an eventual move.

Hincapie has averaged three clearances and 2.3 tackles per game in the Bundesliga so far this season, outlining his defensive qualities, but he has also completed 85.1% of his passes, showing that he can be impressive in and out of possession, which is something that Klopp demands in all of his defenders.