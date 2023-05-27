Liverpool are now "close to completing" the signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Do Liverpool want to sign Mac Allister?

The Argentine has arguably emerged as the Reds' primary transfer target in the summer window, with Jude Bellingham now expected to join Real Madrid. The Brighton man has been endlessly linked with joining Liverpool in recent months, following a memorable season that has seen him win the World Cup with Argentina and score 10 goals in the Premier League.

While there is interest in Mac Allister from various clubs at the moment, it does feel as though the Reds are the strong front-runners to acquire his signature, as they look to add some much-needed quality and youth in the middle of the park.

A new update has only further strengthened the feeling that the 24-year-old is Anfield-bound.

How close is Reds deal for Mac Allister?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Mac Allister is expected to say goodbye to his teammates and seal a move to Liverpool in the near future:

"Alexis Mac Allister, expected to bid his farewell to Brighton fans after final game after his fantastic experience at the club since 2020. He’s prepared to leave the club in June with Liverpool frontrunners — close to complete the deal, waiting on final details."

This is fantastic news for Liverpool, with Mac Allister such a perfect addition to their midfield this summer, coming in and occupying one of the No.8 roles. His aforementioned tally of 10 goals in the league outlines the end product he can provide - in comparison, the Reds' highest-scoring midfield player in 2022/23 is Curtis Jones, who only has three strikes to his name.

It is the Argentina international's off-the-ball work and box-to-box style that also stand out, though, having averaged two tackles per game in the league and 1.3 key passes per match at the World Cup. At 24, he appears to be in the age range that Liverpool need to be looking at, with their current midfield options either ageing, from Jordan Henderson to Thiago, or still so young, whether it be Stefan Bajcetic or Harvey Elliott.

Mac Allister's injury record is also largely exemplary, which is also absolutely vital - Paul Ince has hailed him as an "all-round player", too - considering the fitness woes of the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this season, with the trio starting just 21 Premier League matches between them.