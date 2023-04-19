Liverpool consider Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount a "priority signing" this summer, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Will Mount leave Chelsea this summer?

The 24-year-old's future has been a major talking point of late, with it becoming increasingly clear that he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season. He has endured a frustrating campaign, losing his place in the team in recent months and only starting 20 of his side's Premier League matches after being such a key man for a number of years.

Mount has been continually linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Reds seemingly seeing him as someone who can be a big part of their midfield rebuild during the summer transfer window. His current Chelsea contract runs out in 2024 and he is yet to reach an agreement over an extension.

With Jude Bellingham now potentially off the table for Liverpool, they could even more of their focus on his England teammate, with a new update certainly suggesting as much.

Could Liverpool still sign midfielder?

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave an update on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but went on to confirm Mount is the one they're really after:

"Ryan Gravenberch wants to play more, this is why Liverpool approached his agent. But Bayern have no intention to negotiate. Bayern position is very clear: they want to keep Gravenberch, feeling shared by the board and Tuchel. "Mason Mount remains priority target for #LFC."

Mount may have had a disappointing season by high standards, but he could be such a shrewd signing by Liverpool if they strike a deal this summer. He has been lauded as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole in the past, while Jose Mourinho has described him as a "very, very intelligent" player.

The 36-cap England international has enjoyed got 70 goal contributions (33 goals and 37 assists) to his name for Chelsea, despite still being a fairly young player, and his tactical nous, techincal quality and versatility could all benefit the Reds moving forward.

He is capable of thriving as both a No.8 and a No.10 in midfield - he has even played out wide, if required, and he could provide the legs and energy that someone like Jordan Henderson no longer can, considering he is nearly ten years his junior. It might not be as glamorous a signing as some fans want, but much like Gini Wijnaldum once did, Mount could become a quiet but vital cog in the machine.