Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia continues to be on Liverpool's "radar" this summer, according to The Redmen TV's Ste Hoare.

Has Lavia been linked with Liverpool move?

The Reds have made it no secret that they are looking to make significant additions to their midfield this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister already coming in from Brighton, in what looks like an exciting piece of business.

Liverpool cannot afford to stop there, however, with more arrivals required, in order to avoid to same issue that happened last season, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking ageing and jaded in the middle of the park.

One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer is Lavia, who enjoyed a highly impressive season for Southampton a personal level, even though Saints were ultimately relegated from the Premier League, having finished bottom of the table.

It doesn't look as though Liverpool's interest in the £25,000-a-week-earning former Manchester City man is going away any time soon, following a fresh update.

What's the latest on Lavia to Liverpool?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Hoare claimed that Liverpool are still keen on completing the signing of Lavia during the summer transfer window:

"There's been a lot of talk about Lavia in the press and various reliable reporters have been saying Liverpool have got an interest in him. I think Paul Joyce mentioned his name recently in Alexis Mac Allister pieces as well. "I wouldn't be shocked if Liverpool signed Lavia. It wouldn't come out of the blue. I think he's definitely on their radar."

Lavia, who was hailed as "remarkable" recently by The Athletic, could be a great option for Liverpool this summer, having already looked so at home in the Premier League, making 34 appearances for Saints and averaging 2.1 tackles per match across 29 league outings in 2022/23.

Unlike fellow targets such as Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga, the Belgian is already proven in the division, arguably making it less of risky signing, and the fact that Pep Guardiola has described him as "incredible" by City boss Pep Guardiola says a lot about his talent as a player.

At 19, Lavia is admittedly less proven than a number of others potential signings, which could be argued as a drawback - Liverpool need players who can start regularly from the off - but he fits the profile of exactly the type of player the Reds need to bring in before the new season gets underway.