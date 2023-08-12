Liverpool are reportedly set to "reignite" their interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, as a new report reveals their chances of landing Moises Caicedo.

How old is Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old's future has been one of the big talking points of the current window, with an exit from St Mary's widely expected after their relegation from the Premier League back in May.

For much of the summer, Lavia has been one of Liverpool's primary midfield targets, having impressed for Saints last season and stood out as a potential long-term replacement for Fabinho in the No.6 role following the Brazilian's exit to Saudi Arabia.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

It has felt as though a move to Anfield is inevitable at times, but things have taken a dramatic twist in recent days, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo also entering the equation. The 22-year-old is wanted by both the Reds and Chelsea, in a saga that is moving all the time, but the west Londoners are also seemingly right in the mix to sign Laiva.

A new update has now emerged regarding Liverpool's interest in the highly-rated young Belgian, as a crazy period in the summer shows no sign of going away.

What's the latest on Lavia to Liverpool?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now expected to go back with new talks for Lavia, having turned their attention to Caicedo earlier this week, a move which is now absolutely off according to their sources:

"Liverpool are set to reignite their move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia after missing out on Moises Caicedo, sources have told Football Insider.

"Football Insider revealed on Friday (11 August) that Caicedo’s Anfield move is “100% off” despite a British-record hijack from the Merseysiders. It is believed the Brighton star is now set to sign for Chelsea after a drawn-out transfer saga which has dominated the summer window."

Lavia has looked like a fantastic option for months now, given his long-term potential and the fact that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described him as "incredible". That being said, Caicedo feels like the better current option because he is three years older and therefore a more experienced, polished all-round defensive midfielder.

The Southampton man is a great option to fall back on - ideally, Liverpool would actually end up signing both he and Caicedo, but that feels almost impossible - but if he does arrive, another midfielder is also needed, as well as left-sided centre-back who can also thrive at left-back. Sporting CP youngster Goncalo Inacio has again been linked with a move and he would be ideal, in that respect.

The fact that the Reds are back in for Lavia again does suggest that they feel Chelsea will end up signing Caicedo over them, which is an obvious blow, considering a £110m fee was reportedly accepted by Brighton, only for the Blues to come back in and flex their financial muscle.

As the years pass, though, it could be that Lavia develops into an even more formidable footballer than the Seagulls star, however - he averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the Premier League last season - so if Liverpool have signed him instead, it could be a case of them having the last laugh.