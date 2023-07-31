Liverpool are locked in talks with Southampton over a deal for Romeo Lavia, with the midfielder now emerging as their "priority" target, according to a new update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Romeo Lavia signing for?

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently reported that Arsenal remain in the race to sign Lavia, however he also adds it is Liverpool that are vying for his signature more than any other club, saying: “At the moment, they are more in the background for Romeo Lavia and to date, we can consider Liverpool the club most interested in Romeo Lavia.”

The Reds are now poised to make a second bid for the 19-year-old, with the Saints looking to hold out for a fee of around £50m, but Football Insider report that Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of the youngster, having done a lot of work behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed the Blues are still in the race for the Southampton star, which means that Liverpool may be pressured into concluding a deal for the midfielder, who is emerging as their key target in that area of the pitch.

The transfer expert said: “Jurgen Klopp has spoken about working on solutions for midfield, but my understanding remains that the priority is still absolutely Romeo Lavia,”

“After that, we will see what else will happen in that position, but Liverpool remain focused on Lavia for now, and it’s not a straightforward deal – Southampton insist on £50m package for Lavia, so negotiation remain ongoing… but it will continue next week.

“Liverpool will try to find the best way to sign him also because they’re aware of Chelsea interest.”

Is Romeo Lavia going to Liverpool?

It is clear that Jurgen Klopp is very keen on signing the central midfielder, and the manager may have been handed a boost in the race for his signature, with Football Transfers speculating Chelsea may be ready to give up their pursuit.

The Reds' Premier League rivals have recently signed Lesley Ugochukwu, which means they do not have a pressing need to sign Lavia, particularly considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo is still on the cards.

If Liverpool do manage to bring in the Belgian, he could be a fantastic addition to the squad, with journalist Benjy Nurick praising him for his performance against Manchester City last season:

"Romeo Lavia was an absolute monster tonight. Quite possibly the best midfielder on the pitch. Seemed to win everything, so clean in possession, and controlling so much of the game. Won the ball back for both goals. What a player. Proving it against his former club."

Although the Saints were ultimately relegated from the top flight, the former Man City man put in some very promising performances, making more tackles than any other U21 player in the Premier League.

With Fabinho set to move to the Saudi Pro League, Klopp is in need of a new defensive midfielder, so it is exciting news that Liverpool currently appear to be among the main contenders to sign Lavia.