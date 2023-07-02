Liverpool are the favourites to sign Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Jacob Tanswell.

How many clubs want Lavia?

The 19-year-old is one of the Premier League's most impressive and talked-about players having stood out for the Saints last season amid their relegation struggles.

The interest in Lavia shows how he caught the eye throughout the campaign during his first year at St Mary's Stadium after leaving Manchester City last summer.

It looks almost certain that the £25,000-a-week Belgian will leave Southampton this summer, and some of the biggest clubs in the country have been linked with a move for him, such as Chelsea and Manchester United. Liverpool are also one of those in the running as they continue to look at midfield signings, with Alexis Mac Allister already signed and Dominik Szoboszlai expected to come in, too.

Are Liverpool favourites to sign Lavia?

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, Tanswell admitted that Liverpool are the team he sees as most likely to sign Lavia before the start of next season:

"Southampton want a high figure for him. Someone has got to pay around £45m-£50m for Lavia. Who can do that is dependent on all the other targets they get.” "Liverpool or Chelsea. I probably think Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and with the background [work] they’ve done on him, that probably looks the likely destination."

This is great news for Liverpool, with the suggestion that Lavia could become the third midfield signing at Anfield this summer in what could represent an outstanding piece of long-term business.

At just 19, he already plays with intelligence beyond his years - Pep Guardiola has described him as "incredible", which says so much about what he is capable of moving forward - and he could be looked at as Fabinho's replacement in the No 6 role, potentially even from the off.

Lavia is still hugely inexperienced, which could make someone like Khephren Thuram a better signing - he is three years his senior and an established top-flight player - but the early signs suggest that the Saints teenager could mature into one of Europe's best players in his position over time, so Liverpool could be wise to make a move for him now if the chance arises.

Last season, he averaged 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League, which was only bettered by Mohammed Salisu's tally of 2.3 within the Southampton squad, but he was also a strong presence in possession, completing a team-high 86.4% of his passes, demonstrating the multiple facets to his game.