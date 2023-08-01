Liverpool are leading the race to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia, with the midfielder now just one step away from completing a move to Anfield for a fee of around €50m (£43m), according to a report from Foot Mercato.

Is Romeo Lavia signing for Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that strengthening in the engine room is one of his priorities during the remainder of the summer transfer window, and he is looking forward to making some new additions to his squad, saying:

"It's definitely important to strengthen in midfield. We have to do something, that is clear. We are working on solutions.

"First people want changes, now everyone is worrying about the changes. We are really optimistic about it. Excited as well."

Lavia has emerged as a key target for Liverpool, with The Times reporting they have made a new offer closer to Southampton's asking price of £50m, having had a bid of £34m plus £4m in add-ons rejected last week.

The Reds have been reluctant to fork out £50m for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, but the deal now appears to be edging closer towards completion.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), which states the deal is now entering its final phase, with a fee in the region of €50m (£43m) likely to be enough to get it over the line.

Liverpool remain in pole position to sign the youngster, despite the interest from Chelsea, and they are now close to acquiring him, with an agreement currently being "finalised". The Southampton gem is now thought to be "one step away" from completing a switch to Anfield, so we may see more movement later this week.

What type of player is Romeo Lavia?

Sports journalist Thomas Hammond has lauded the Belgian as "superb", while also claiming he "has the signs of a player who can reach the very top", having impressed for Southampton last season, particularly in a defensive sense.

The former Manchester City youngster made 29 appearances in the Premier League last term, most commonly featuring in a defensive role, as he has done throughout his career so far, because he posseses a number of key attributes.

Last season, the youngster topped the charts in the Premier League for tackles, interceptions and shots blocked by U21 players, while he also showcased his ability in possession of the ball by placing third for key passes.

Following Fabinho's departure, it is important for Klopp to bring in a like-for-like replacement, and football writer Fraser Spinney believes the two players have "similar skillsets", which could help fill the void left in the squad.

Last month, journalist DaveOCKOP claimed it would be "great business" if Liverpool bring in Lavia to replace the Brazilian, considering he is far younger, and it would essentially be a swap deal, as the Reds managed to receive £40m for Fabinho.

It is exciting news that the move for Lavia is seemingly now edging closer to completion, as he is showing all the signs he could be a fantastic long-term addition to the squad.