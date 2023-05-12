Liverpool are "considering a move" for former Manchester United goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler after interest emerged earlier in the week, according to an update from reliable journalist David Lynch.

Where is Zieler playing currently?

The Reds are hopefully set to embark on a busy summer in the transfer window, as they bolster their squad and ensure that this disappointing season is nothing more than a sloppy one-off. Midfield looks like the biggest area of the pitch that needs strengthening, with several new faces expected to come in, but their business is unlikely to stop there.

Liverpool could also be looking to sign a new goalkeeper, considering Adrian will likely leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and doubts still remain over Caoimhin Kelleher's long-term future, as he looks to potentially be a No.1 elsewhere.

In recent days, the Reds have been linked with a move for Zieler, with the 34-year-old currently playing his trade at Hannover 96, where he has started 31 games in the 2.Bundesliga this season.

Could Liverpool sign Zieler this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Football Insider's Lynch confirmed that Liverpool are "considering" an approach for the ex-United man, with the veteran coming in as a homegrown player:

"As per reports in Germany, Liverpool are considering a move for Ron-Robert Zieler this summer. Homegrown status resulting from his spell at Manchester United understood to be part of the appeal."

This is a move that could make so much sense for Liverpool, with Zieler is a very experienced player who has won six caps for Germany and made a total of 311 appearances for Hannover. There is clearly no shifting Alisson as first-choice between the sticks, given his status as arguably the world's best goalkeeper, but the German could be happy to be his deputy and represent a club of the Reds stature.

There could certainly be an element of controversy to the move, given Liverpool's bitter rivalry with United, but he only actually represented the Under-18s and Under-21s during his time there as a youngster, so it shouldn't be much of an issue.

It could also allow the Reds to cash in on Kelleher at the end of the season, and although that transfer would likely to conducted with a heavy heart, considering what a talented 'keeper the Irishman is, he deserves to be a regular somewhere and Liverpool could use the money received for him to go towards new signings of their own this summer.