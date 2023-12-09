Liverpool will head into their lunchtime clash against Crystal Palace in good form after winning their previous three matches in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently second in the Premier League table, just two points from leaders Arsenal and if the Reds can get through the hectic festive period unscathed, they will be genuine title contenders.

A trip to Selhurst Park will be another tough test, especially after two games in the previous six days, but the Anfield side have more than enough quality to see off Palace.

Liverpool team news vs Crystal Palace

Klopp could wait until the last minute to see whether Alisson will be available for the away tie, but he has confirmed that midfielder Alexis Mac Aillster will be missing for the game.

Speaking in his press conference, he said: “He doesn’t look good. We have to see day by day. We have to see how he shows up. I don’t expect him to be ready for tomorrow.

“I don’t know about Thursday or Sunday [next week].”

This is a big blow for the Reds, and it means Klopp will have to rejig his starting XI. With the Argentinian midfielder missing for the next few games potentially, it is time the German unleashes Ryan Gravenberch to soften this disappointment.

Ryan Gravenberch’s season in numbers

The Dutchman was one of Europe’s brightest properties following his meteoric rise at Ajax and Bayern Munich won the race to sign him back in the summer of 2022.

It did not exactly go to plan in Bavaria for the youngster, as he started just six matches in all competitions for the German heavyweights.

Klopp rescued him from his Bundesliga nightmare by splashing £34m on the young talent and it looks as though it could be one of his best signings in years if he is able to kick on and fulfill his potential.

He has already started more games so far this term (nine) than he did during the whole of last season and the midfielder looks like a man reborn under Klopp.

Two goals and two assists in 17 appearances is a decent start to life on Merseyside and the more often he plays, these numbers will surely improve.

The former Ajax gem has starred for Liverpool in their Europa League campaign, ranking third across the squad for goals and assists (three), while also ranking first for shots on target per game (1.8), big chances created (three), and key passes per game (2.8), demonstrating the talents that saw him gain his big money move to Germany last summer.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister has managed 0.6 key passes per game and created one 'big chance' in 14 Premier League appearances so far this term.

These statistics show that Gravenberch is an all-action midfielder who has the ability to split open the opposition's defence to create opportunities for his teammates on a regular basis.

Journalist Ben Bocsak lauded him earlier this season, saying: “Looks like a man reborn under Klopp, and he's only just getting started. Liverpool has a really exciting midfielder on their hands.”

If the 21-year-old magician can translate his stunning European form into the same level of performance in the Premier League, Klopp could soon forget all about Mac Allister’s absence.

With a chance to impress against Palace in the early kick-off this afternoon, Gravenberch must take full advantage of being unleashed in the starting XI, and he could certainly cement his spot in the Liverpool midfield ahead of the busy festive spell.