Liverpool face no respite from their midweek victory over Sheffield United as they return to Premier League duty in Jurgen Klopp’s favourite kick-off time – 12.30pm on a Saturday.

Over the course of the previous five seasons, the Reds have played the most matches during that slot following the international break more than any other team and while the tie against Crystal Palace on Saturday does not come after a break, the club only took to the field on Wednesday evening.

No complaining from the German will make the tie easier, and it is a case of sucking it up and demonstrating that his side are contenders for the title by putting on a solid display.

There will be a few changes from the starting XI that took to the pitch at Bramall Lane in midweek, however.

Alexis Mac Allister had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury, although Klopp has stated it is not serious, and he could be rested for the tie against the Eagles.

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast predict the Liverpool starting lineup which will take to the Selhurst Park pitch on Saturday afternoon, with three changes...

1 GK – Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson will likely miss the clash this weekend and this means the Irishman will make his third Premier League start in a week following the ties against Fulham and Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old titan has kept one clean sheet in the league and, across his eight games in total this term, he has conceded ten goals, but he will be hoping for another shutout against Palace.

2 RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

The defender will retain his place on the right side of the defence, and he is arguably one of Klopp’s most important players.

The Englishman has scored twice and grabbed five assists in all competitions so far this season and his equaliser against Manchester City last week could prove to be an important point gained by the Reds in the hunt for the league title.

3 CB – Virgil Van Dijk

The captain has been present in all but two league ties this season and that was due to suspension following his red card against Newcastle United in their third match.

The Reds have conceded 13 goals across those 13 games, and they currently have the joint best defence across the entire league and the Dutchman has been integral yet again for Klopp as he chases his second league crown.

4 CB – Ibrahima Konate

Joel Matip suffered a serious injury against Fulham last weekend and will subsequently miss the rest of the season and this means Konate will likely be Van Dijk’s regular partner if he can stay fit.

The Frenchman has missed a few games this term due to a muscle injury, but in the six league matches he has started, Liverpool have conceded just three goals and Klopp will be hoping for another decent display this weekend.

5 LB - Konstantinos Tsimikas

Against Sheffield United, Joe Gomez was tasked with operating at left-back and did a reasonable job, but Klopp could deploy Tsimikas there for the clash tomorrow in the first of three changes.

The Greek defender has played seven times in the top flight this season and registered three assists in that time and Klopp may prefer his attacking attributes over the most defensively-minded Gomez, who struggled in the week.

Asked to play in an unnatural position, the English defender almost gifted an early goal to the hosts when Cameron Archer robbed him of the ball as the last man.

6 CM – Dominik Szoboszlai

Following a ten-game goalless drought in the Premier League, the Hungarian gem managed to get back on the scoresheet in midweek and this will give him a confidence boost heading into tomorrow.

The former RB Leipzig starlet has shown flashes of quality thus far, but Klopp will be demanding more as the festive season approaches.

7 CM – Wataru Endo

Although a surprising signing by the Merseyside club in the summer, the 30-year-old enforcer has given the youthful midfield an experienced head and this could be vital come the end of the season.

The Japanese midfielder has also chipped in with three goals across 18 appearances, and he deserves to keep his place against the Eagles on Saturday.

8 CM – Ryan Gravenberch

Although Mac Allister’s injury does not appear to be serious, he may not be risked this weekend, especially with tougher games to come in the coming weeks.

This will allow Gravenberch to be unleashed from the starting XI having played just four minutes against the Blades as the second change, and he should be fit and ready to go.

Two goals and two assists indicate a positive start to life at the club, and he will hope to make an impression against Palace by adding to his collection of goal contributions.

9 RW – Mohamed Salah

Klopp’s talisman has been in stunning form this campaign, registering 20 goal contributions across just 20 matches – 13 goals and seven assists – and he is as important as ever.

The winger has yet to miss a Premier League tie during 2023/24 and this won't be changing as the Reds travel to London.

10 ST – Darwin Núñez

Cody Gakpo was given the task of leading the line against the Blades, yet he finished the match with nothing to show for his efforts.

Hailed as “efficient” by journalist Bence Bocsak following his display against LASK in which he scored twice, the £120k-per-week Dutchman could make way for Nunez on Saturday as the third and final change.

The Uruguayan will need to work on his finishing as he has missed 14 big chances in the league alone this term, yet the former Benfica gem has scored four goals and grabbed five assists as he looks to cement himself as the main centre-forward at the club.

A goal-laden performance against Palace would certainly help with his confidence heading into the busy festive period of fixtures to come.

11 LW – Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota will once again be missing and this will mean Diaz keeps his place in the starting XI for the clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Colombian winger has scored three goals in the division so far, along with creating one big chance and succeeding with 1.3 successful dribbles per game, showcasing his effectiveness going forward.

A goal or two would give him a massive confidence boost heading into the festive season, and he could really lay down a market for a permanent place on the left wing.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace: GK – Kelleher; CB – Van Dijk, CB – Konate, LB – Tsimikas; CM – Szoboszlai, CM – Endo, CM – Gravenberch; RW – Mohamed Salah, ST – Darwin Nunez, LW – Luis Diaz