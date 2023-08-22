Highlights Liverpool are now targeting Ryan Gravenberch as a transfer priority, with Jurgen Klopp changing his mind about the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Gravenberch has shown versatility, playing as a central midfielder and in a slightly deeper role, with impressive goal and assist contributions.

Despite a limited role at Bayern, Gravenberch has been praised for his talent and potential, making him a solid signing option for Liverpool.

Liverpool are now set to target Ryan Gravenberch, with Jurgen Klopp changing his mind about the Bayern Munich midfielder, and journalist Rudy Galetti has now suggested he could be sold in the near future.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

In a recent update from talkSPORT, it has been reported that Liverpool are now targeting Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has found game time hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium, making just 12 Premier League appearances last season.

Phillips had been planning to stay and fight for his place at City, but the Reds could now test his resolve after adding him to their shortlist, which also includes the likes of Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Cheick Doucoure, with talks recently being held about the latter player.

In the same report, it is detailed that productive talks have been held with Bayern over a deal for Gravenberch, who is clearly emerging as one of Klopp's transfer priorities, and he would be open to a move away from the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Although Klopp is now eager to get a deal for the Dutchman over the line, he hasn't always been his biggest fan, with Galetti recently telling GiveMeSport that the manager has performed a U-turn, in terms of his beliefs about his ability.

The journalist said: "Gravenberch on his side is climbing position in the preferred list of Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder could leave Bayern Munich in the next two weeks.

"Jurgen Klopp was not convinced by him in the past, but is now changing his mind about Gravenberch. I'm told he is becoming a concrete solution for the Liverpool midfield."

Can Ryan Gravenberch play at CDM?

Throughout his career so far, the 21-year-old has most commonly been utilised as a central midfielder, but he has displayed he is capable of playing in a slightly deeper role, making 31 appearances in defensive midfield, where he has picked up six goals and seven assists.

Upon his arrival at the Allianz Arena, the youngster was lauded as an "outstanding" player by former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, but he is yet to prove himself with the Bundesliga side, and it is clear why he would be open to a move.

The Netherlands international is yet to play any part for the Bavarian club so far this season, and he failed to set the world alight during his first campaign, failing to register a single goal or assist in 30 appearances across the Bundesliga and Champions League.

However, the youngster was hampered by a limited role in the first team, and it is clear to see he still has what it takes to go on and be a top player, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig previously lauding him as having a "huge future ahead."

Gravenberch, who is valued at around £22m by Bayern, could be a solid signing for Liverpool this summer, and they should now test the waters with an opening bid, given that Klopp is clearly happy to bring him to the club.