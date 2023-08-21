Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch is progressing, with talks becoming more productive and the Reds needing to finalize a fee with Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch has shown potential as a solid replacement for Fabinho and Henderson, boasting strong defensive stats in tackles and clearances.

A loan deal may not be advisable for Liverpool, as they need a long-term solution to Fabinho and Henderson's possible departures.

Liverpool have now been provided with an update on their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, which suggests the move could be getting closer...

Is Ryan Gravenberch signing for Liverpool?

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in Gravenberch, but a move has proven to be difficult to orchestrate, as Bayern have insisted that he is not for sale throughout the summer transfer window.

If the German champions' stance changes, the Reds will be a part of the conversation to sign the Dutchman, but they will face competition for his signature, with Premier League rivals Manchester United also said to be keen.

With both Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp looking to sign a defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline, their respective clubs are embroiled in a tug of war over the Bayern Munich ace, who is valued at around £22m.

Having received contract offers from both clubs, the 21-year-old is set to hold showdown talks with his current employers about his future, and a season-long loan deal is not off the table, although it is unclear whether that would appeal to Liverpool.

The race for the central midfielder's signature appears to be open, but the Reds have now made some progress towards completing a move, having held more productive talks with Bayern, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Netherlands international is high on Klopp's list of priorities, and the Reds now need to finalise a fee with the Bundesliga side, with the player himself open to leaving, as he wants to play more regular first-team football.

In the same report, it is detailed that talks have also taken place over a move for Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, with Klopp clearly very keen on strengthening his midfield, as the transfer window now approaches its conclusion.

How good is Ryan Gravenberch?

There are some doubts over whether the Amsterdam-born midfielder would be able to slot right into the starting XI at Liverpool, as he has featured sporadically for Bayern since arriving from Ajax, appearing for only 559 minutes in the Bundesliga last term.

However, the former Ajax man was a key player during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, being lauded as "indispensable" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, in light of playing 91% of the possible minutes in the Eredivisie and Champions League.

There are indications the 6 foot 3 maestro could be a solid replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, given that he ranks in the 80th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, and the 78th percentile for clearances, when compared to his positional peers.

Given that the £151k-per-week midfielder could be available for just £22m, he could be a fantastic, low-cost addition to Klopp's squad, but Liverpool should not pursue a loan deal.

Unless there is a guaranteed buy option included in the move, it is not worth bringing in Gravenberch for one year, as they need a more long-term solution to Fabinho and Henderson's departures.