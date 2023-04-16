Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, even holding talks over a move to Anfield.

How is Gravenberch faring at Bayern?

The 20-year-old has been a highly-rated prospect for some time now, bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Ajax and making 103 appearances for the Eredivisie giants. His performances in his homeland eventually earned him a move to Bayern last summer, with big things expected.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Gravenberch in Germany, however, with the midfielder finding playing time hard to come by under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. Before Bayern's match against Hoffenheim yesterday, he had only started once in the Bundesliga all season long, coming on as a substitute 16 times.

For that reason, there is a chance that Bayern could allow the Dutchman to leave before he has even properly gotten started at the club, with the move simply not working out yet. With Liverpool desperately looking for midfield additions, especially after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, it looks as though Gravenberch is an alternative.

Could youngster be an option for Liverpool?

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Liverpool's "delegation" have held talks with the youngster's representatives over a potential summer move to the club. More discussions are expected to take place in the coming weeks, with the Reds considering him a strong choice to come in and bolster the midfield.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a keen admirer of Gravenberch and thinks he is the type of player he needs at the club, although whether Bayern are willing to sell so soon remains to be seen.

Gravenberch could be a great alternative to Bellingham if Liverpool can get a deal over the line, with the former Ajax man someone who possesses similar attributes to the Englishman. At 6 foot 2, he has a strong physical frame, 25 goal contributions (12 goals and 13 assists) for Ajax shows the box-to-box quality that he also has in his locker.

At 20, the 11-cap Netherlands international is still a work in progress, as his struggles at Bayern highlight, but if he could be one of several midfield signings at Liverpool this summer, along with a few more experienced players, he could be an exciting acquisition with a high ceiling in the years to come. He has been hailed as "fantastic" by Frank De Boer in the past and the Reds should jump at the chance to sign him at the end of the season.