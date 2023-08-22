Liverpool will be among the favourites for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch if he decides he wants to leave, but they may have to battle a Premier League rival for his signature, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Is Ryan Gravenberch signing for Liverpool?

Bayern appear to be open to Gravenberch's sale for a relatively low fee this summer, with The Mirror reporting the German side hope to receive £22m, if they are to let him leave, given that his move to the Allianz Arena from Ajax has not gone to plan.

However, Liverpool are set to lock horns with Manchester United in a transfer battle, which could potentially drive his price up a bit higher, with both clubs having already tabled contract offers to the Dutchman, who now wants to leave Bayern.

That is according to a report from 90min, which states the 21-year-old has now made it clear he would like to move to the Premier League, amid interest from two of England's biggest clubs, but getting his wish may not be easy.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel would like to keep the youngster as a squad player, and the club may not be willing to let him leave on loan with an option to buy, which is the type of move the Reds are now trying to pursue.

In a new update on X, Plettenberg has also given an overview of the central midfielder's situation at Bayern, stating he wants to play regularly, but he is currently Tuchel's fourth choice option in the engine room.

As such, Bayern bosses do not exclude the Netherlands international's departure this summer, which could happen as late as deadline day, and Liverpool should be well-placed to win the race for his signature.

If the Bundesliga club do green-light the departure, both Jurgen Klopp's side and Man United will be the favourites, although there has been no verbal agreements over a deal at this stage.

What is the market value of Ryan Gravenberch?

With Bayern clearly keen on a permanent move, if they are to let the midfielder leave this summer, they are set to ask for a relatively modest fee of £22m, although he is valued a little higher by Transfermarkt, at €30m (£25.6m).

Considering the potential the starlet posseses, that could prove to be a bargain fee, with former Ajax man Wim Kieft previously lauding him as the best player to come out of his country in recent years, saying:

“He is the greatest talent in the Netherlands. Only 18-years-old, but the prototype of a complete player. You see him grow every week.

“If someone like this makes his debut at the highest level, the big question is whether he can keep up with the faster pace. Gravenberch picks up on that very quickly. Also in the Champions League. When you see how, despite his height and physically, he easily turns away in the crowds and accelerates, you don’t see that much.”

Despite his age, Gravenberch already has a great deal of first-team experience under his belt due to his time with Ajax, and he could now be ready to become a regular starter at one of Europe's top clubs, so it is promising news that Liverpool could be well-placed to sign him.