Liverpool have now been given a promising update as Bayern Munich may sell midfielder Ryan Gravenberch "in the final few days of the window" accordung to reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's happening with Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch is at the centre of a transfer battle this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United both keen on signing him, having already tabled contract offers, and there is a belief that Bayern could let him leave for a fee of around £22m.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes the Reds will win the race for the midfielder's signature, recently saying: "I am sure Ryan Gravenberch will go in there, the midfield player from Bayern. Hasn’t played since he has been there."

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both joined Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp will be determined not to lose out to another Premier League rival in the race for a midfielder this summer, particularly considering the Bayern ace is high on his list of targets.

However, it appears as though both clubs are currently well-placed to sign the central midfielder, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming they will be the favourites, should his current employers give the green light for him to leave.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now spoken about the Reds' ongoing pursuit of a new midfielder, telling CaughtOffside:

“Liverpool do still want another midfielder, but not necessarily a No.6 unless the right opportunity presents itself. That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the squad.

“Keep an eye on long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch, though, who is a more versatile midfielder. Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell, but the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany. Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window.

“Liverpool have also been linked with Kalvin Phillips. I have been told all summer Phillips wants to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place. Nonetheless, this one could still be one to keep an eye on, because Liverpool did look at Phillips when he was still at Leeds.”

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE

How old is Ryan Gravenberch?

The Bayern midfielder is just 21-years-old, but he has already started to make a real impression in European football, having made 103 appearances for Ajax, while he has also appeared in 20 Champions League matches.

Over the past couple of years, the Dutchman has also made his breakthrough at international level, amassing 11 caps for the Netherlands, but his career has stalled since arriving at the Allianz Arena, having received very sparse game time for Bayern.

If the "outstanding" central midfielder is to fulfill his lofty potential, after being lauded as a future star by former Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt 18 months ago, then a move to Anfield, where he should feature more regularly, could be the perfect option.

Having received confirmation that Gravenberch is open to the move, Liverpool now need to make sure they beat Man United to his signature, as they cannot afford a repeat of the Caicedo and Lavia situations at this stage in the window.