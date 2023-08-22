Liverpool have now been given a new update on their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with a report suggesting a deal could be there to be done late in the window...

Which midfielders are Liverpool signing?

Although he was not convinced by Ryan Gravenberch to begin with, Jurgen Klopp is now targeting the Bayern Munich midfielder as a priority, with 90min reporting the player himself would be interested in a move to the Premier League this summer.

Another target for the Reds is Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, with talkSPORT reporting he had been planning to fight for his place at the Etihad Stadium next season, but his resolve to stay could be tested if Klopp's side come forward with an offer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti has recently confirmed that OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone also remain on the Merseyside club's list of targets, although other top European clubs are interested.

As such, despite missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Klopp still has a plethora of options to choose from this summer, with productive talks also being held over a deal for Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, as per The Daily Mail.

Not only that, but Amrabat is also still a target for Liverpool, with reports from last week detailing the deal was progressing towards completion, and there has now been a new update on the midfielder's future.

According to the print version of Corriere Fiorentino on Monday (via Paisley Gates), the Moroccan has made it clear he wishes to move on and play for a new club this summer, with Fiorentina more than happy to let him leave.

The Serie A club are ready to sell the 27-year-old, having left him out of the first team on the opening day of the season, and it is now down to Liverpool to agree a suitable fee, with a deal potentially set to be left until late in the window.

Fiorentina have been holding out for €30m (£25.6m) for quite some time, which Liverpool are yet to get close to, but they may have to move swiftly if they are keen on signing the central midfielder, as they are set to face competition from rivals Manchester United.

Is Sofyan Amrabat a defensive midfielder?

Indeed, the Morocco star has predominantly featured in a defensive midfield role throughout his career so far, as a result of his stellar attributes, having been ranked fifth for interceptions at the 2022 World Cup, as of December 7th.

However, the maestro is also comfortable in possession, placing in the 94th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, despite attempting a comparatively high number of passes.

At the World Cup, Amrabat wowed Moroccan journalist Amine El Amri, who described him as a "raging bull", but questions have to be raised over whether he is the best option available to Liverpool.

At 21 years of age, Gravenberch would be a more long-term option for Klopp in midfield, and with the manager now changing his mind about the Dutchman, he should remain the Reds' main priority as we approach the end of the transfer window.