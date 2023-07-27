Liverpool have reportedly been turned down by Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has agreed personal terms with Premier League rivals Manchester United this summer instead.

Who is signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move to England ahead of the 2023/24 season after entering the final 12 months of his current Fiorentina contract.

The 26-year-old has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Aston Villa, whereas the Reds were thought to be showing an interest towards the end of 2022.

It was reported in December that the Morocco international was top of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield wishlist and that the player was keen on a move to Anfield at the time.

However, as we know, Liverpool have since bolstered their midfield by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig. Despite this, it looks as if Amrabat has remained of interest on Merseyside, with Liverpool recently attempting to make a last-ditch offer.

The Metro relayed reports from Italy in the last 48 hours regarding Liverpool and a late move for Amrabat. It is claimed that Fiorentina will accept offers in the region of £25m for the midfielder as they look to balance their books.

The Reds are believed to have come forward and offered Amrabat a move to Anfield in recent days, however, he has turned the club down as he has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

Who else do Liverpool want to sign?

It doesn’t look as if Amrabat will be turning out for Liverpool next season, and he could have been a shrewd addition after an impressive 12 months.

Hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, Amrabat was praised by former England manager Fabio Capello for his displays at last year's World Cup in Qatar which saw Morocco reach the semi-finals, with the Italian describing Amrabat as the 'Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco'.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

Liverpool appear to be after a new No.6 even with Fabinho's proposed move to Saudi Arabia being up in the air, and it seems as if their attention is also on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have even had an opening £40m offer turned down for the Belgian, with the Saints holding out for £50m, so it seems as if those at Anfield are looking for another marquee signing.

Amrabat may have ended up costing half of Lavia’s asking price, but unfortunately for Liverpool, it looks as if he has his eyes on a move to Old Trafford, where Champions League football is on offer for the upcoming campaign.

It will be interesting to see who ends up joining Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in midfield next season, and who knows, if Lavia does end up joining, Klopp could have a completely new first-choice midfield three to pick from.