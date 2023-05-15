Liverpool are thought to be one of six Premier League clubs who are keen on signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window.

Could Abraham quit Roma this summer?

The 25-year-old's future has been a key talking point of late, with a move away from his current club potentially on the cards this summer. He has struggled to repeat his 2021/22 performances, when he scored 17 times in Serie A, only finding the net on eight occasions in the competition this time around.

Abraham isn't out of contract at Roma until 2026, but this summer could be a natural time to part ways, benefiting all parties in the process. For the player himself, a return to England could appeal, while Jose Mourinho could be willing to get good money for the attacker, using the funds on new signings.

Liverpool are hopefully about to embark on a memorable summer in the transfer market, making new additions all over the pitch, and with Roberto Firmino leaving, a new striker coming in isn't out of the question.

Are Liverpool in the mix to sign Abraham?

According to a report from Spain, the Reds are one of six Premier League teams who are battling each other for the £93,000-a-week striker's signature. Also in the conversation are fellow big-six clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but high-flying pair Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also thought to be in the mix.

In truth, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool make a move for Abraham this summer - despite previously being hailed as a "goal machine" by former player Stephen Elliott - considering the money he would likely cost, and the fact that their transfer budget needs to be spent wisely on midfield and defensive additions.

While Firmino is departing, as mentioned, Jurgen Klopp will still have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to call upon in attack next season, which should be enough depth, assuming the same injury woes don't affect them next season.

Abraham is a good player who could be an effective signing for one of Liverpool's rivals - he was once described as "Didier Drogba-esque" by Rio Ferdinand - but it is hard to see how he would enjoy regular playing time at Anfield, considering just how much competition for minutes there already is.

For that reason, he would be better off joining a different Premier League club, while the Reds would be wise not to spend big on someone they don't really need.