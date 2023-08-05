Liverpool have now made an approach for Fluminense midfielder Andre, but they are set to make a decision on Thiago's future before pursuing a deal, with the Reds now open to offers for the midfielder.

Who are Liverpool signing this summer?

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, with the duo arriving for a combined £115m, but the manager is still keen on additional midfield reinforcements, with Romeo Lavia remaining a target.

The 19-year-old would inject some youth into the manager's ageing side, but the Reds have had two bids knocked back by Southampton already, with the Saints sticking to their £50m valuation of the Belgian starlet.

In the same report, it is detailed that Klopp still wants to sign an additional midfielder even if a deal for Lavia eventually gets done - and Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Andre.

It has been claimed that an offer of €25m (£21m) for the Brazilian is set to be made in the next few days, with the player himself keen on the move. However, a more recent report suggests the Reds may bide their time.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE...

According to a report from Anfield Watch, Liverpool have made some progress in their pursuit of the Fluminense ace, having recently approached the Brazilian club, but they may choose to resolve Thiago's situation before taking any further steps.

The Reds are now open to offers for the £200k-per-week maestro, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield, with a new deal not in the pipeline, as a result of his concerning injury record.

A deal for Andre is said to be feasible, with sources from Brazil claiming that a move could be finalised for €30m (£26m) if the full amount is paid, but he would not be permitted to leave for any less than that until the winter.

Is Thiago leaving Liverpool?

It now appears as though there's a good chance the Spaniard could be on the move this summer, which could be a blow for the Reds in some ways, given that he has previously been hailed as "special" by Klopp.

However, the 32-year-old has been absent for far too many games through injury in recent times, missing a total of 22 games last season, and considering he is now approaching the twilight of his career, it may be a wise move to let him leave for a good fee.

There is plenty of evidence that Andre could be a solid replacement for the central midfielder, particularly considering his passing ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 in the past year, when compared to players at a similar level.

Lauded as a "leader" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Brazil international is ten years Thiago's junior, at 22 years old, and he could make a real impact for Liverpool on the front foot, having also been described as a "roaming playmaker" by Kulig.

It would undoubtedly be sad to see Thiago leave the club, but Andre has all the right attributes to be a fantastic long-term replacement.