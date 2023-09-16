Highlights Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool could be uncertain in 2024 as his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad and are determined to keep him.

Thiago Alcantara's future at Liverpool is also uncertain, with talks about a new contract not currently ongoing. He will become a free agent in 2024.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future could be a major talking point in 2024, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a key update over another player, too.

Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool?

The 31-year-old has spent six legendary years at Anfield, but his current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

In fact, Liverpool turned down a £150m bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad late in the transfer window, with the Reds never entertaining the idea of selling arguably their most prized asset.

Next year feels like there is far more chance of the Egyptian moving on, however, at which point he will have only a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will aware that they could lose him on a free transfer 12 months later. The hope is that he signs an extension, of course, but that is far from a guarantee.

Away from Salah, another player's future could also become a big talking point in the coming months, and a key update has emerged regarding what's next for him in his career.

Will Thiago leave Liverpool in 2024?

Speaking to Caught Offside [via Empire of the Kop], Romano said that Thiago is happy at Liverpool for the time being, but will make a decision about his future next summer:

"Thiago Alcantara has attracted interest from several clubs this summer but the situation is very simple: at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing over a new deal at Liverpool.

"Thiago wanted to stay at Liverpool and made that very clear. The player is now fully focused on this season and then in 2024, Thiago and the board will decide together whether to sign a new contract as the player will be a free agent next summer, but that is not something being discussed right now."

Thiago threatened to be such a special signing when he arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020, but there was always the risk that injuries would prove to be an issue. That's exactly what has happened, with the Spaniard only making 71 starts in three years, and a total of 97 appearances.

While the 32-year-old is clearly a wonderful footballer who can dictate matches when he is fit and firing - Jurgen Klopp has described him as a "sensational" player - it is reaching the stage where it is perhaps not worth the Reds having him around, such is his level of unavailability.

Much like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, having a player who is constantly out is no good to anybody, and considering he will be 33 years of age by the time next summer rolls around, it makes sense Liverpool to let him leave for free when his contract runs out.

If Thiago can prove his fitness in the coming months, Klopp may consider the option of him extending his stay beyond 2024, but as it stands, it makes sense to move him on, getting him off the wage bill and allowing the Reds to bring in a younger, more available option who can further aid the midfield rebuild.