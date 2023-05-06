Liverpool midfielder Thiago is expected be fit for pre-season having undergone hip surgery recently, according to an update from journalist David Lynch.

Is Thiago having a good season?

The 32-year-old was an exciting signing when he joined the Reds from Bayern Munich back in 2020, although his injury record throughout his career did make it a risk. In truth, his time at Anfield has been affected by fitness issues, with this season no different.

When Thiago has played, he has often been a strong performer, catching the eye with his ball-playing ability and tenacity, but he has been limited to just 14 starts in the Premier League. It certainly hasn't helped Liverpool's midfield struggles, with the Spaniard such a key man to not be able to call upon so often.

The former Barcelona playmaker won't play again this season after having hip surgery, and the severity of the issue has meant that a long spell on the sidelines could possibly happen. A positive update has now emerged regarding his return date, though.

Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

When will Thiago make his return?

Taking to Twitter, the reliable Lynch claimed that Thiago could back fit for pre-season, allowing him the whole summer to prepare for next season:

"Thiago Alcantara expected to be fit for pre-season after undergoing surgery on a hip issue."
This is great news, both for Liverpool and the player himself, with Thiago such a brilliant footballer when he is fit and firing, being hailed as "outstanding" by Jurgen Klopp . It also suggests that there will be no plans to sell the veteran, despite his injury issues, and it seems likely that he will run his contract down until next summer and then leave on a free transfer at that point.If the Spaniard was guaranteed to be available every week, the Reds would likely extend his stay beyond 2024, but the brutal truth is that these injuries will continue to happen and it isn't worth handing a new deal to a player in his 30s who is continually in and out of the side.Next season, Thiago should be treated as something of a luxury player under Klopp, with at least three new midfielders needed to come in - younger options who have good injury records - allowing him to strut his stuff from time to time, but not be relied upon as a key man who is so badly missed when he is unavailable.