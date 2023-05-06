Liverpool midfielder Thiago is expected be fit for pre-season having undergone hip surgery recently, according to an update from journalist David Lynch.

Is Thiago having a good season?

The 32-year-old was an exciting signing when he joined the Reds from Bayern Munich back in 2020, although his injury record throughout his career did make it a risk. In truth, his time at Anfield has been affected by fitness issues, with this season no different.

When Thiago has played, he has often been a strong performer, catching the eye with his ball-playing ability and tenacity, but he has been limited to just 14 starts in the Premier League. It certainly hasn't helped Liverpool's midfield struggles, with the Spaniard such a key man to not be able to call upon so often.

The former Barcelona playmaker won't play again this season after having hip surgery, and the severity of the issue has meant that a long spell on the sidelines could possibly happen. A positive update has now emerged regarding his return date, though.

When will Thiago make his return?

Taking to Twitter, the reliable Lynch claimed that Thiago could back fit for pre-season, allowing him the whole summer to prepare for next season: