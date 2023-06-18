Liverpool have made an enquiry to Celta Viga over a potential move for midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp have made a start on their summer transfer business by agreeing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine midfielder was announced as a new Liverpool player earlier this month in a transfer that looks set to be worth an initial £35m.

However, with the likes of James Miler, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club as free agents and Arthur Melo ending his loan spell, more midfield additions appear to be on the agenda at Anfield.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella have all been named as potential targets, with another name being Veiga.

Reports suggested last month that Liverpool were in pole position to sign the player who Klopp viewed as a ‘star in the making’, with Veiga having a €40m (£35m) release clause.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update on Veiga, claiming that Chelsea have made an enquiry over a move for the Spaniard. The transfer expert said that Liverpool also made an approach of their own earlier in the week and are following his situation.

“Chelsea have inquired on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga's release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. No bid or concrete steps as of now.

“Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he's one of the players LFC are following.”

Romano has since added that no bid has been made so far, with the focus on a more physical midfielder at this stage.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga is just 21 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in defensive or attacking midfield roles, making 40 of his 55 senior appearances for Celta Vigo last season, scoring 11 times and registering four assists.

The player, who has progressed through Celta Vigo’s academy, has seen his Transfermarkt valuation increase from €3m to €30m over the last 12 months.

Hailed as a "very electric player" by Romano and "dangerous" by journalist Euan McTear, Veiga was one of Celta Vigo’s top performers last season, as per WhoScored, outperforming the likes of Liverpool midfielders Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott.

Therefore, you could argue that the Spanish talent could be a shrewd signing bot in the short and long run, but with Premier League rivals Chelsea circling, FSG may need to act fast if they wish to bring him to Anfield after making a first approach.