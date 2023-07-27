Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to sign LASK attacker Keito Nakamura, however, the Reds have had their bid turned down.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield board have been busy so far this summer, bringing in two new midfielders ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left on free transfers when their contracts expired, whereas Jordan Henderson has left to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho could soon follow Henderson with a move to Saudi Arabia of his own, but Liverpool have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

A third midfield addition appears to be wanted on Merseyside, with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia seemingly a top target. The Reds have already had an opening £40m offer turned down, with the Saints wanting close to £50m, but James Pearce believes it is “increasingly likely that a compromise will be reached”.

“LFC preparing improved bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia after initial offer rejected. Increasingly likely that a compromise will be reached. Player keen to make the move.”

The Belgian doesn’t appear to be the only player Liverpool are working on signing, though, with an update emerging on Nakamura.

According to reports from France in the last 48 hours, the Reds made an offer of €7m for Nakamura which includes a loan, but Austrian side LASK quickly rejected their bid.

Ligue 1 side Lille appear to be in pole position to secure a deal, with LASK holding out for a record-breaking €11m deal.

Who is Keito Nakamura?

Nakamura, who actually shares the same agency as Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, is a Japan international and is primarily a left-winger who can play as a second striker or as a centre-forward.

The 22-year-old has plied his trade in his native country and has also had loan spells in the Netherlands and Belgium before moving to LASK in 2021.

In total, Nakamura has made 68 appearances for his current employers, scoring 26 times and registering eight assists. The best season of his career came during the 2022/23 campaign, netting an impressive 14 times and providing seven assists in the Austrian Bundesliga.

His Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed over the past 12 months to a career-high €8m, showing how he appears to be at the top of his game.

LASK head coach Dietmar Kuhbauer praised Nakamura last year, describing him as “exceptional” player with a “really good shooting technique”.

"Keito really is an exceptional soccer player, an exceptional technician and blessed with a really good shooting technique."

However, the Reds are currently well stocked on the left-hand side with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all options, so it may not be viewed as a big blow if they miss out on Nakamura and sign another midfielder in Lavia.

The forward could have been seen as a versatile addition with plenty of potential, but by the looks of things, Nakamura may soon be turning out in France with Lille despite Liverpool making their move.