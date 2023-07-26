For all the talk of Liverpool chasing Romeo Lavia, Joshua Kimmich and even Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, it may well be a player many have never heard of who is next to arrive at Anfield.

What players have Liverpool bought?

Following the departures of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner - plus the reportedly imminent exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - it is important Jurgen Klopp replenishes his squad before the September 1 deadline.

Signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has certainly provided some freshness on the back of an underwhelming campaign last time out, while one or two others will surely follow in the coming weeks.

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is one of those who has previously been touted as a target for the Reds, and his agent Kingsley Ogbodo has confirmed in recent days that Liverpool have already showed "so much interest" in the young defender.

Ogbodo also informed Sportitalia that, while it would be his preference for Dorgu to remain where he is for now and further develop, interest from other clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City means he will leave sooner rather than later.

Who is Patrick Dorgu?

Denmark youth international Dorgu joined Lecce from Nordsjaelland on a permanent deal earlier this month after spending last season on loan with the Italian club.

The 5 foot 7 ace did not play any senior games for Serie A side Lecce, but he was used 35 times for the U19 side, scoring four times and picking up six yellow cards.

With his 19th birthday fast approaching, Dorgu could well challenge for a starting spot with the Giallorossi next season and may soon be in contention for a senior call-up to the Denmark national side.

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have had a number of Danish players on their books down the years, including the likes of Christian Poulsen, Jan Molby and Torben Piechnik.

Molby was a regular for Liverpool for a number of years, as was Daniel Agger, who played 232 times for the Reds across an eight-and-a-half-season spell at Anfield.

Agger was a centre-back by trade, but he could also play out on the left like up-and-coming Dorgu. Indeed, as Danish Scout pointed out, Dorgu is an "extremely dynamic" full-back - one who may well change position once his game develops, as is the case with a lot of players still finding their feet.

Like Dorgu, Agger was also relatively unheralded as he had only played a couple of seasons for Danish side Brondby prior to being snapped up by the Reds, who were Champions League holders at the time.

Fast forward eight-and-a-half years and Agger left Liverpool as a fan favourite who climbed his way up the ranks to become vice-captain following Jamie Carragher's retirement in 2013.

It goes to show that, for all the Kimmich's and Mbappe's out there, Liverpool are more than capable of finding a bargain that can stand the test of time.

Should that prove to be the case with Dorgu, he may well prove to be the long-term successor to Andy Robertson that Liverpool crave.