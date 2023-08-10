After already signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, Liverpool are reportedly ready to return to the Seagulls in an attempt to bolster their defensive options.

What's the latest on Pervis Estupinan to Liverpool?

Looking to reinforce their defensive options this summer, the Premier League giants have expressed their concrete interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan, so it appears as if the Reds have made an approach, according to Football Transfers.

This comes with Jurgen Klopp's reported desire to see the left-back eventually become Andy Robertson's possible replacement at Anfield.

The Reds could have skipped Brighton out altogether, as per Football Transfers, when they were offered the chance to sign Estupinan before he made the move to The Amex last summer. It would be the second time that Liverpool have taken their business to Brighton this summer, of course, after welcoming Mac Allister earlier in the window.

With that said, Klopp certainly wouldn't have to worry about the left-back failing to integrate into his side.

It remains to be seen just how much the Seagulls may demand for their fullback, however, with Transfermarkt's valuation of Estupinan currently sitting at €32m (£27.74m).

Should Liverpool sign Pervis Estupinan?

After struggling defensively at times last season, conceding 49 goals in the Premier League last season, which was more than both Brentford and Aston Villa, adding some depth to their backline wouldn't exactly be an unwise choice from Liverpool, especially if that depth includes the addition of Estupinan.

The left-back enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League, helping Brighton to a top-seven finish to see them qualify for the Europa League.

Statistically speaking, too, he was one of the league's standouts at left-back. According to FBref, when compared to Robertson and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Estupinan made more tackles, interceptions, and had a better take-on success per 90.

At 25 years of age, too, the Ecuador international could be entering the prime of his career, making him a strong option for most sides in England's top flight, including Liverpool.

Estupinan earned plenty of praise for his performances last season, and rightly so, including from Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, who said, via The Argus:

“He’s very important in build-up but he’s becoming a complete player now.

“And our target is to help the players to become complete. They have to be able to play in every part of the pitch. They are able to understand the play. They are able to understand before to receive the ball, what is the next line of pass open.

“And for this I’m very happy.”

With everything pointing towards the quality that Estupinan has in abundance, it could represent excellent business if Liverpool did secure the left-back's signature this summer.

Brighton may well prove to be a tough nut to crack, however, given their strong position as a Europa League club these days. As the Premier League campaign edges closer and closer, too, sides may not be too keen to lose their most important players.

Meanwhile, when it comes to incomings, with the end of the transfer window nearing, sides will begin to scramble for last-minute additions, but it looks as if this could be one to watch alongside a move for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Reports have claimed that the Reds have outbid Chelsea in the race for the Brighton star, so it may prove to be a busy few days between Liverpool and the Seagulls over potential moves for both players.