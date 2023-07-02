Jurgen Klopp could be about to complete Liverpool's summer transfer splurge with a move for in-demand Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

That is according to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, who told The Empire of the Kop Podcast that Liverpool are now leading clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal for the teenage talent.

Despite his relative inexperience, having played just one season of Premier League football for relegated Southampton, Lavia is said to be valued in the region of £45m-£50m.

Liverpool have already moved to bring in midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this window, with the latter reportedly set to be officially announced on Sunday in a £60m transfer.

Is Romeo Lavia a good option for Liverpool?

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are both expected to slot straight into Klopp's favoured starting line-up in what is a much-needed overhaul at Anfield, but it may well be that Lavia has just as big a part to play should he arrive.

Lavia showed his quality last season in an otherwise poor Southampton side, with his tenacious playing style highlighted by his nine yellow cards in the Premier League - three more than any of team-mate.

According to The Analyst, the former Manchester City product ranked in the top 12% of all midfielders across Europe's top five leagues last season for possession won, though he was in the bottom 21% for chances created.

That is almost in complete contrast to Szoboszlai, who was in the top 4% for chances created during his final season with RB Leipzig but in the bottom 45% for possession won.

Effectively, Lavia and Szoboszlai thrive in different areas, though both are of course very talented in their own right.

Belgium international Lavia started 13 games as a defensive midfielder last season - as defined by WhoScored - and 13 games as a pure central midfielder. By contrast, 25 of Szoboszlai's starts last season came in central attacking midfield, while the rest were spread across numerous positions in the final third.

If Lavia brings some defensive steel and Szoboszlai some attacking threat, then Mac Allister is the glue that holds the team together and helps keep play ticking along - arguably the perfect balance for any midfield trio.

Described as an "absolute monster" by Independent Sport writer Benjy Nurick for his display against Man City in Southampton's 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win last season, Lavia has already shown he can more than hold his own against any opposition.

Should Liverpool be able to land him at the low end of Southampton's valuation, then signing those three midfield gems for a combined £140m may look very good business indeed a few years down the line.