Liverpool have signed teenage defender Harvey Owen from Wolves, with the youngster confirming his move to the Reds on social media.

Who have Liverpool signed?

The Reds have been fairly busy so far this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his senior side. Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already made the move to Merseyside from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia looking like the next key target in midfield.

However, the club have also been adding to their academy ranks, and after a deal worth up to £800,000 was first rumoured about Owen back in May, it appears as if that has gone through.

This is Anfield shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Liverpool and Owen. They relayed a post from the teenager’s Instagram, who confirmed he has signed for the Reds.

“Very happy to sign for Liverpool, can’t wait to get started.

“Thank you to everybody who has helped me to get where I am today and just wanna say big thank you to Wolves who have supported me throughout my career.”

Who is Harvey Owen?

Owen is a right-footed defender and is just 14 years of age, but it looks as if the Reds see plenty of promise to bring him to the club so early in his career.

He was previously praised by Wolves academy coach Wes Hughes, who believes the teenager can “can surprise a few” in the future, while also sharing an interaction between Owen and former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who believes the youngster will “be a really good player in the future”.

"Harvey was introduced to the group last year as a 13-year-old playing in the under-15s youth cup. The boys went on and did quite well in the competition and got to the semi-final - Harvey was a part of that journey and the boys really took to him as a younger player.

"He's a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back - whether that's in a back three or a back four. He's come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football. We truly believe if he can overcome some difficulties and embrace some of the adversity, he can surprise a few.

"We recently played at Tottenham and he had a nice pat on the back from an ex-player in Yaya Toure. He personally went up to Harvey and said that he had a lot of potential and would be a really good player in the future, so I think he'll be really proud of that."

The Reds have lost a number of players from their academy ranks this summer with TIF citing six who have been released and four sold, so it is good to see that Owen has made the move to Merseyside from the Midlands, showing that the club are still looking to sign some exciting talents.

You’d expect he may go into Liverpool’s U16s to start with, but who knows, should he continue to develop and impress over the coming years, he could be a first-team defender in the making.