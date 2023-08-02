Liverpool are believed to be close to a deal to sign Leicester City teenager Trey Nyoni, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have been fairly busy so far this summer in the transfer market, with a number of incomings and outgoings at Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has had a lot of work to do in midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club after their contracts expired at the end of the previous season.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already made big-money moves to Merseyside from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, however, the Reds have since lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have both completed moves two Saudi Arabia.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia appears to be the next key target in midfield. Last week, Liverpool saw an opening £40m bid turned down by the Saints, who are holding out for a fee closer to £50m. Chelsea are also interested in the Belgian, but those at Anfield are preparing an improved offer, and it looks as if another teenage midfield gem in Nyoni is also of interest on Merseyside.

The Secret Scout has recently claimed that Liverpool are on course to win the race to sign Nyoni from Leicester after working on a deal for months, and Romano has shared what he’s heard.

Taking to Twitter, Romano stated that the Reds are close to completing a deal for Nyoni, who would go into the club's academy, with Liverpool also at an advanced stage to sign teenage defender Amara Nallo from West Ham.

“Liverpool are close to complete deal to sign Leicester City 16-year-old English midfielder Trey Nyoni, one more talent for the Academy.

“This follows deal advanced for 2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham as revealed yesterday.”

Who is Trey Nyoni?

Nyoni is just 16 years of age and holds both citizenship in both England and Zimbabwe, as per Transfermarkt. He made 15 appearances in all competitions for Leicester’s U18 side last season, scoring twice and registering one assist, with Nyoni believed to be one of the best midfielders in his age groups, as per The Secret Scout.

The teenager turned out as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, winger and even as a centre-forward over the last 12 months, showing his versatility at such a young age.

It is good to see that Liverpool are looking to sign a number of exciting teenagers, especially as they released six and sold four this summer. One youngster who has already been brought in is defender Harvey Owen from Wolves, and by the looks of things, Nyoni and Nallo could follow suit over the coming weeks.

Klopp has shown during pre-season with 17-year-old Ben Doak that he is willing to put his trust in youth, with the winger scoring against Leicester recently, so who knows, in time, we could see Nyoni progress into the first-team system at Anfield, should he arrive and continue to develop on Merseyside.