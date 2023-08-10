A fresh twist has reportedly emerged in Liverpool's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, as the Premier League season edges closer.

The Reds have been looking to sign a midfielder since the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho earlier this summer.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Liverpool?

All seemed to be pointing towards either a Brighton stay or a move to Chelsea this summer for Caicedo, with Fabrizio Romano reporting ongoing talks between the two clubs for the midfielder.

In some turn of events, however, Liverpool, and by extension owners FSG, have outbid the London club for Caicedo, according to Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, however, the player's preference appears to still be a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

This comes after the Reds reportedly had a number of bids rejected for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, before Chelsea also reportedly saw a bid rejected for the Saints midfielder.

With both clubs seemingly targeting the same players, and Chelsea reportedly outbidding Liverpool for Lavia, and vice-versa for Caicedo, it remains to be seen how both sides will be lining up on the opening day of the season when they square off.

Given that the Blues saw a £80m bid rejected for Caicedo, as per Romano, Liverpool's higher offer is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Should Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo?

Caicedo arriving could undoubtedly turn a transfer window of frustration into a great success for Liverpool, with their need for a defensive midfielder growing with every day.

After they reportedly saw their bids for Lavia rejected, too, there may have been concern about Jurgen Klopp's back-up plan. That concern, however, would end with the Brighton midfielder.

The 21-year-old would cost a hefty fee, but the stats show that he is more than worth it. Compared to Liverpool's options last season, and current reported target Lavia, Caicedo is a clear standout.

According to FBref, the Ecuador international won the most tackles, most interceptions, and attempted the most take-ons, whilst only falling short on progressive passes to Henderson. With that said, Caicedo could be an ideal option at Anfield.

He's earned deserved praise during his time at Brighton, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said last summer:

"Moisés Caicedo's market value/asking price will be astronomical next summer. And he'll be worth every penny of it. Machine Man. He's 20 by the way. Twenty years old."

If Klopp can start the Premier League season with a new-look midfield three of Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, then he may consider Liverpool's rebuild in the middle of the park a great success.

With plenty of twists and turns to come, though, it remains to be seen whether the Reds' reported bid will be enough, or if Chelsea will secure the Brighton midfielder.

The two clubs in the race for the 21-year-old are set to clash on the pitch come the opening day of the campaign, in what will be one of the most interesting fixtures to start the season at Stamford Bridge - made even tastier by the Caicedo transfer saga so far this summer, and there could be further developments between now and Sunday afternoon.