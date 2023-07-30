Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a potential loan move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Are Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp are making preparations at Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with two new midfielders already signed on Merseyside.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been brought in from Brighton and RB Leipzig, and another midfielder in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia could soon be on the way.

However, as well as midfielders, Liverpool also appear to be on the search for a new defender. Torino’s Perr Schuurs and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol have both been linked with a move, and it looks as if a stunning swoop for Mbappe is also being considered.

The PSG superstar appears to have a deal in place with Real Madrid in 2024, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal offering the Ligue 1 club a whopping £259m to take him for 12 months. Mbappe has refused to hold talks with Al-Hilal, but a temporary move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

According to The Mirror in the last 48 hours, Liverpool, and by extension sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, have held talks over a ‘sensational loan move’ for Mbappe.

The report adds that the Reds are ‘ready to offer Mbappe a one-year loan deal’ and those at Anfield ‘have been encouraged by Mbappe's respect for the club and the fact that his mother, Fayza Lamari – also his agent – is an avid Kop fan’.

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

Mbappe, who has been hailed as "unstoppable" in the media over the last 12 months, is thought to be on £900,000-a-week, so even though it would be a loan, a deal could still be fairly costly over a season.

The 24-year-old has previously admitted he held talks to move to Anfield while at Monaco, with his mum loving Liverpool. He said:

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

"It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

During his time at PSG, Mbappe has made himself a world star, contributing to an incredible 310 goals in just 260 games, one of which came at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League back in 2018/19.

He may well be open to testing himself in the Premier League, even if it was for 12 months, and should all clubs reach an agreement, he could take the Reds to the next level in the final third alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and co.

The France international has mainly played as a centre-forward throughout his career but has also turned out on either wing, showing he would also offer versatility to Klopp’s side. Mbappe’s numbers speak for themselves, and by the looks of things, an eye-catching deal could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.