Liverpool are still interested in signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs and appear to have held talks over a potential move.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Preparations are being made at Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with two new midfielders already brought in for Jurgen Klopp.

Deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been completed, with the pair signing from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively at a combined cost of €112m (£96m).

However, there have been more midfielders leave Merseyside than arrive. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left on free transfers when their contracts expired and Jordan Henderson has now departed to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho could be the next to move on, which has led to Liverpool looking at a move for another midfielder in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. An opening £40m offer has been turned down by the Saints, however, it is “increasingly likely that a compromise will be reached”, according to James Pearce, with anew bidbeing prepared.

Alongside Lavia, it appears as if the Reds, and by extension owners FSG and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, also have their eyes on signing a new defender before the September 1 deadline.

Schuurs has been linked with a move to Merseyside, with speculation first emerging back in 2020, and the player is reportedly happy to do join the Reds, with more news emerging in the last 48 hours.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Toro.it regarding Schuurs. Liverpool and Crystal Palace were named with an interest in the defender, however, negotiations have frozen due to Torino’s €40m (£34m) asking price, implying that talks have been held between the Italian side and those at Anfield.

The two Premier League sides don’t plan to give up on a potential deal, though, with Klopp identifying Schuurs to possibly play alongside fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk going forward.

Who is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs is 23 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-back who is sponsored by Nike. He began his career in Fortuna Sittard’s academy before moving to Ajax in 2018. Schuurs made 95 senior appearances for the Eredivisie giants before going on to sign for Torino last summer.

Since then, the defender has been a regular in Italy, turning out on 33 occasions during the previous campaign, averaging more tackles and clearance per 90 than any of his teammates, as per WhoScored.

Journalist Josh Bunting described Schuurs as a “mountain" last year, and it looks as if he is at the peak of his powers with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation.

Klopp currently has five senior centre-back options to choose from in Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips, although the latter of the five has been linked with an exit.

Therefore, should one or two centre-backs leave Merseyside over the coming weeks, Schuurs could be viewed as a solid replacement, and it appears as if a deal could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.