Liverpool’s talks with OGC Nice for midfielder Khephren Thuram are reportedly progressing.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp have made a start on their summer business by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a deal worth an initial £35m but could rise to £55m.

However, the Argentine midfielder doesn’t look like he’ll be the only addition in the middle of the pitch, especially with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving the club when their contracts officially expire at the end of the month.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Thuram back in April and recent reports suggested a bid was expected to arrive in July, and it looks as if the Frenchman could soon be on his way to Merseyside.

Journalist Rudy Galetti shared an update regarding Liverpool and Thuram on Thursday morning, saying on Twitter that talks are progressing over a deal that could be worth £38m, with terms between the Reds and player not an issue.

“Talks between Liverpool and OGC Nice for Khephren Thuram are progressing.

“The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around €40/45m. No issues on personal terms.”

Who is Khephren Thuram?

Thuram is primarily a central midfielder who can play in a holding role or on the left of midfield and appears to be going from strength to strength with a career-high €40m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 22-year-old has made 138 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 19 goals, and journalist Zach Lowy feels he could be the perfect signing for Klopp’s team.

“Khephren Thuram is just the sort of player that Liverpool need to transform their midfield. Elite ball carrier for someone of his size and really effective at winning the ball high up the pitch — perfect signing for Klopp’s side.”

As per FBref, Thuram ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for successful take-ons that lead to a shot and top 4% for progressive carrying distance, showing how he could be a shrewd box-to-box midfielder under Klopp.

He was one of Nice’s top performers last season, as per WhoScored, with his average 6.91 match rating a better score than any other Liverpool midfielder, again showing how he could be a solid addition in both the short and long run.

It looks as if a transfer is going in the right direction, so a deal will be one to watch over the coming weeks with the new season rapidly approaching.