Highlights Liverpool's injury problems continue, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now picking up a hamstring issue and facing a scan to determine its severity.

Alexander-Arnold's absence could heavily impact Liverpool's playing style, as his passing ability and vision are unmatched in the team.

Jurgen Klopp may have to consider a change in system if Alexander-Arnold is out for an extended period, potentially leading to Joe Gomez playing as a right-back.

Liverpool aren't without injury problems at the moment and journalist James Pearce has now dropped a significant update regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, following the weekend victory over Aston Villa.

Who is injured for Liverpool?

The Reds had a tough-looking start to their Premier League season when the fixtures were released earlier this summer, with four matches before the international break looking taxing. They have passed with flying colours, however, picking up ten points in an extremely promising opening.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool swatted aside a much-fancied Villa team, winning 3-0 at Anfield thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's opener, Matty Cash's own goal and a Mohamed Salah strike in the second half. It was arguably their best performance of the campaign to date, as confidence continues to grow about a potential title challenge being mounted.

The Reds did it all without Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, too, with both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez impressing greatly at the heart of the defence.

Konate is still absent through injury, as is Thiago, and another player who has also now picked up a knock is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was playing superbly before walking straight down the tunnel with a hamstring issue in the second half.

The 24-year-old ran the show with his passing ability, creating endless chances for teammates, and Jurgen Klopp will be sweating about his availability once the international break is done and dusted later this month.

How long is Trent Alexander-Arnold out for?

Taking to Twitter, The Athletic's Pearce claimed that Alexander-Arnold will now have a scan to find out the severity of the injury, but confirmed he is a "major doubt" for at least the next fortnight:

"Alexander-Arnold set for scan on hamstring problem. Major doubt for England duty."

This is clearly a massive worry for Liverpool, with Alexander-Arnold so vital to the way they play, especially since drifting into more of a midfield role when the Reds have the ball. Nobody else possesses his passing ability and vision, so not having him for an extended period of time could hurt the team badly.

It could force Klopp into a change of system, considering nobody else can play that role from right-back, perhaps leading to Gomez playing there in a more rigid back four, as he has done in the past.

Hopefully, Alexander-Arnold's injury isn't deemed too serious, however, and he is withdrawn from England duty as a precaution, being passed fit for the trip to Wolves in the Premier League on September 16th.

Liverpool have been hampered by injury problems for such a consistent period now, and there is a feeling that they could do with a bit of luck in that area, allowing Klopp the rare opportunity to have his whole squad to call upon.

Seeing Alexander-Arnold be available for the next game would be a good place to start in that respect, and while the Englishman has made errors this season against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, both of which have led to goals, he is a magnificent footballer who Joe Cole has called "outstanding".

He has such a massive role to play for many years to come, likely becoming the permanent captain once Van Dijk steps down in the future, impressing as the stand-in skipper on Sunday.