Liverpool have already saved themselves the stress of playing an extra two European games in the new year by finishing top of their Europa League group. Tonight’s clash away at Union Saint-Gilloise is meaningless for the Reds as they are already guaranteed to finish top of Group E, having won four matches from the first five.

Jurgen Klopp's main focus will be Sunday's huge Northwest Derby fixture against bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League and the German coach will already be planning his tactics and starting lineup ahead of that historic match - having left a number of his first-team stars at home for the trip to Belgium.

One player in particular could be the focus of the German’s strategic endeavouring, ahead of the visit of the Red Devils.

Wataru Endo’s stats this season

Wataru Endo joined Liverpool from VfB Stuttgart in the summer for £16m and could be seen as somewhat of a temporary replacement for Fabinho who left for £40m in the same transfer window.

Nevertheless, the Japan international has had some decent performances for the Reds but is statistically nowhere near the levels Fabinho was reaching last season.

Per 90 Metrics Wataru Endo - 2023/24 Fabinho - 2022/23 Assists 0 0.07 Expected Assists 0.03 0.06 Pass Completion 84.9 88.3 Passes Attempted 62.8 61.7 Progressive Passes 5 5.42 Progressive Passes Received 1 1.31 Key Passes 0.25 0.67 Tackles 1.75 2.19 Tackles Won 1.5 1.28 Interceptions 0.5 1.25 Stats via FBref

Endo started on Saturday against Crystal Palace as Liverpool came back from behind to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion after a Harvey Elliott winner in stoppage time, but following a dull first-half display, the 30-year-old was replaced by Joe Gomez as Klopp rejigged the midfield setup.

The summer signing hadn’t started in the Premier League for Liverpool since before the November international break but was rewarded for an “eye-catching cameo” against Fulham by starting consecutive league matches versus Sheffield United and Palace.

Unfortunately, Endo struggled to impose his will on the game at Selhurst Park and was dispossessed twice, committed three fouls and failed to play more than four passes into the final third before being hooked at the interval.

The reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold should start in midfield

At the back end of last season after what was a dismal campaign for the Reds, Klopp decided to change his approach in games by making the most of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing range by handing the academy product an inverted fullback role.

The 25-year-old typically pushes inside from the right-back spot alongside Liverpool’s deepest midfielder, while the left-back tucks in as a third centre-half, creating a 3-2-5 shape in possession.

However, in the second half against Palace, Klopp tried something a little different. Endo was subbed out for Gomez, who moved over to the right of the defence and put in a shift, earning an 8/10 match rating from This Is Anfield - who cited the versatile defender as a catalyst behind Liverpool’s comeback.

More importantly, though, the manager moved Alexander-Arnold out of the backline and positioned him as a defensive midfield player as opposed to an inverted fullback who comes inside.

The fullback-cum-pivot player was excellent for Liverpool at the weekend and created more chances than any other star on the pitch despite not claiming an assist for either of the two goals.

TAA Stats vs Crystal Palace Passes 86 Passing Accuracy % 84 Chances Created 6 Expected Assists 0.42 Touches 115 Passes To Final 1/3 14 Crosses 6 Clearances 4 Interceptions 2 Defensive Actions 7 Ball Recoveries 8 Stats via FotMob

Alexander-Arnold has only ever started a game in the middle of the park for Liverpool once, which came in a goalless draw at Anfield back in April 2018 against Stoke City - as per Transfermarkt.

Klopp could potentially rehash his successful tactical tweak from Saturday’s game by doing so again against Erik ten Hag's beleaguered side, bringing Gomez in as the right-sided fullback and dropping Endo from the lineup completely.