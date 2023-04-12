Liverpool are looking to sign a new right-back as competition for Trent-Alexander Arnold, rather than as a "direct replacement", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities have been regularly discussed this season, with Jamie Carragher recently questioning whether he will ever be good enough at those duties, urging the club to sign a new right-back.

Other members of the media have called on Jurgen Klopp to "accept the inevitable" and start playing the 24-year-old as a winger, as he is a "sensation" in the attacking third, but a "liability" when it comes to tracking back.

Calvin Ramsay is currently the only real competition at right-back, however, and he has had a very frustrating first season at Anfield, with the Scot being ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery - meaning the Reds may have to bring in a new option this summer.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones suggests that it's a good idea for Klopp to bring in a new reinforcement at right-back, as Alexander-Arnold would be under more pressure to improve his performances.

The journalist said: “I'm told they are looking more for competition for Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.

“It would be difficult for him to take if they were to go and spend £50m on a right-back instead of somewhere between £20m and £30m.

“It's a tough moment for them, but the only way to get Alexander-Arnold to step it up a gear is if he has that level of competition.”

Should Liverpool sign a new right-back?

There is no doubt the Englishman is fantastic in the attacking third of the pitch, recording a remarkable 12 assists in the Premier League last season, but Gary Neville has made it clear he must improve defensively if he is going to fulfil his vast potential.

That said, Liverpool have already enjoyed a great deal of success with the full-back playing every game - namely in the 2019-20 season, when he featured in all 38 matches en route to the Reds winning the league title.

As such, there is no reason to replace the £180k-per-week defender, who has been lauded as "exceptional" by members of the media, but healthy competition is always a good thing.

If Klopp is able to bring in a right-back who can challenge for Alexander-Arnold's first-team spot, the manager is likely to see defensive improvements far quicker, as he will be more determined to work hard and keep his place in the starting XI.