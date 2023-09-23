Liverpool have reportedly made a breakthrough regarding a new-and-improved contract for one influential Reds player, according to a new update.

Which Liverpool players could sign new deals?

The Reds are in fine form at the moment, recovering from such a poor 2022/23 season and enjoying an eye-catching beginning to the current campaign. In the Premier League, they have picked up four wins and a draw from their opening five games, not to mention winning 3-1 away to LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

While new signings have come in, most of whom have hit the ground running since arriving at the club, it is also key to retain the services of some of the most important players at the club. Two of those are unquestionably Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the former wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who saw a £150m bid for him turned down by Liverpool. Meanwhile, the latter is out of contract in 2025, as is the case with his Egyptian teammate, so time is slowly ticking down on his deal.

Now, a key update has emerged regarding his future, as the Reds look to tie down one of their star talents, not to mention their possible future captain, for as long as possible.

What's the latest Liverpool contract news?

According to Football Insider, there has now been significant progress made between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold when it comes to him extending his stay at Anfield, with a breakthrough in talks:

"Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract, sources have told Football Insider. The 24-year-old has just under two years remaining on his current deal and the Merseysiders are keen to end any speculation over his future.

"Top clubs across England and Europe would love to prise the full-back away from Anfield, but a well-placed source has told Football Insider that he is committed to Liverpool and has no plans to leave. It is believed there is a willingness from all parties to do a deal and extend his contract."

This is massive news for Liverpool, with Alexander-Arnold someone who embodies the club, having grown up as a Reds supporter and worked his way through the youth team, maturing into a world-class talent along the way.

Still only 24, the hope is that the Englishman has at least decade ahead of him at the club, becoming just as legendary as his childhood hero, Steven Gerrard. He is surely happy where he is, especially with Jurgen Klopp turning things around after a below-par season, and he seems to be enjoying life in his new hybrid role.

The fact that Alexander-Arnold has been hailed as "world-class" by former Barcelona and Brazil right-back Dani Alves speaks volumes about his brilliance as a footballer, and journalist Neil Jones has also labelled him as a "genius", such is his level of quality on the ball.

Salah may not be around forever, especially as he is now 31 years of age, but in Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have someone who can replace Virgil van Dijk as permanent captain one day and become one of the greatest players in the club's history.