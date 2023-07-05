Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Birmingham City prospect Trevan Sanusi, who is poised to leave this summer, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Jurgen Klopp is clearly looking to build for the future, given some of the players that have been linked with a switch to Anfield, with 19-year-old Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia now considered a priority target, following recent talks.

With the manager also keen on signing a new centre-back, 21-year-old Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has emerged as a target, and the Reds would have no issues paying his €45 (£39m) release clause this summer.

Young Torino defender Perr Schuurs is also admired by Klopp, with Liverpool set to return for a new offer soon, having had their opening bid of €30m (£26m) turned down, and they could be set to match the Italian club's €40m (£34m) asking price.

Two Liverpool players feature in the top 25 of the Golden Boy Index, which ranks European football's most promising young talents, with Harvey Elliott sitting in 14th and Stefan Bajcetic ranking 21st, and the Merseyside outfit are now keen to bring in another exciting prospect.

That is according to a report from The Daily Mail, which details that the Reds are keeping tabs on Birmingham's Sanusi, who is poised to leave St. Andrew's this summer, amid growing interest in his signature.

Scouts have made regular checks on the 16-year-old's progress, and Liverpool are now keen on snapping him up, but they face fierce competition from a number of the Premier League's top clubs.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on the youngster, who has already occasionally been training with the Birmingham first team, however he has not signed his scholarship contract.

The Magpies and the Reds have of course been linked with similar targets already this summer, with reports claiming the former liked what they saw of Dominik Szoboszlai while the latter fancied a move for Sandro Tonali, and it seems they could be about to go head to head with Manchester's finest along with Spurs.

The left-winger has already featured in Birmingham's match-day squad, being called up for their away trip to Blackpool last season, but he is yet to make an appearance for the first team.

Who is Trevan Sanusi?

The Birmingham starlet has managed to force his way into the U21s team, scoring the second goal in a 3-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra back in March, while he also netted a stoppage-time winner against Everton in December.

Birmingham boss John Eustace has hailed the forward as a "really exciting young attacking player", and he clearly has a lot of faith in him, given that he has already called him up to the first-team squad for a Championship match.

Considering the young prospect only turned 16 in April, he is likely to be some way off breaking into the Liverpool squad, however he is showing all the signs that he could go on to be a top player, if he continues his current trajectory.

Sanusi is rising through the ranks with England, making nine appearances for the Under 16s in international friendlies, weighing in with one goal and one assist, and it is exciting news that Liverpool are in the mix to secure his signature.