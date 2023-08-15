Liverpool are now keen on signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, but a new report has now revealed they are trailing another Premier League club in the race for his signature...

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

Adams has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs following Leeds' relegation to the Championship last season, with Chelsea coming close to signing him earlier in the window, before talks broke down at a late stage.

The USMNT international, who has a £20m release clause included in his contract, was set to have a medical ahead of completing a move to Stamford Bridge, but he ultimately returned to Leeds, where he has four years remaining on his deal.

Even though the 24-year-old is tied down to a long-term contract, the Whites are powerless to stop him leaving if the £20m release clause is stumped up, and AFC Bournemouth are now willing to match it.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE

That is according to a report from 90min, which states the Cherries have agreed to meet the Leeds star's release clause, and talks are now taking place in the hope of striking an agreement with the player's camp.

However, Bournemouth may face competition for the central midfielder's signature, as Liverpool are also among the sides keen on signing him, having recently lost out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp is in dire need of new midfield options, owing to the fact that Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all departed, and they now have their sights set on the American.

That said, the Reds' interest only appears to be tentative at this stage, as they are yet to launch an official offer, and with Bournemouth recently agreeing to match the release clause, Klopp may have to move swiftly if he is to win the transfer race, although Adams is currently out injured with a hamstring issue.

What is Tyler Adams' salary?

The former RB Leipzig man is currently tied down to a £55k-per-week contract with Leeds, having joined the now-Championship side after impressing in the Bundesliga, and he was lauded as a "beast" by members of the media soon after his arrival.

Although the USMNT captain was unable to prevent the Whites from being relegated to the Championship, he still caught the eye with some very solid performances during his first year in England, particularly from a defensive point of view.

Over the past year, the defensive midfielder ranks in the 98th percentile for tackles, and the 97th percentile for blocks per 90, when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref, indicating he could be a fantastic alternative option to Lavia and Caicedo.

Last season, the no-nonsense midfield enforcer made 89 tackles in the Premier League, the joint-fourth highest figure in the division, far more than Lavia and only 11 fewer than Caicedo.

At just £20m, Adams could be a bargain signing this summer, so it could be wise for Liverpool to match his release clause in the next few days, as a move to Anfield would surely be his preferred destination ahead of Bournemouth.