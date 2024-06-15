Liverpool will strengthen this summer, though FSG will only move for a transfer target if they are deemed to be a significant upgrade or addition to Arne Slot's first team.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes' calculated methodology suggests that Liverpool will enjoy a smooth transition following Jurgen Klopp's departure last summer.

Joel Matip departed upon the expiry of his contract this month to accentuate the need for reinforcements in central defence, while Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool's only real out-and-out right winger - aged 32 and entering the final year of his deal, this is a pressing concern.

But Liverpool are not restricted to just those positions. Wataru Endo was signed for £16m last season to replace Fabinho at defensive midfield but the 31-year-old is solid if unspectacular, and if the right No. 6 becomes available Liverpool will be certain to pounce.

Liverpool eyeing new defensive midfielder

According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are preparing a €45m (£37m) bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Brazil star playing an instrumental role in Gian Piero Gasperini's Europa League-winning campaign.

Gaspereini called it a "challenge" to keep hold of such players when suitors like Liverpool are lurking, but the Reds will now weigh up their options ahead of a possible bid.

While Endo and Alexis Mac Allister present Slot with two diverse options to sit at the base of the midfield, Champions League football is back on the cards and Ederson could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Ederson's 23/24 season in numbers

Ederson, aged 24, joined Atalanta from Serie A rivals Salernitana in 2022 and has since completed 90 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and supplying two assists.

Speaking of his talents, South American football expert Tim Vickery said: "[He's] strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box."

Indeed a hulking physical presence, Ederson featured 36 times in the Italian top flight last term, starting 32 matches, and while he proved his multi-dimensional style by notching six strikes, it's the steely defensive game that makes Ederson such an exciting talent.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, the £42k-per-week ace averaged 2.3 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 5.2 ball recoveries per game, also winning 55% of his duels and being described as a "machine" by journalist Carlo Garganese.

He played a key part in winning the Europa League and was especially in the final against Bayer Leverkusen and across two legs against Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Atalanta stunned Merseyside when dismantling Klopp's Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield; Liverpool responded with a 1-0 victory in Italy but it was a limp and lacklustre performance that Ederson and his peers succeeded in, containing the Reds with tenacity and superior work rate.

Ederson: Stats 1st leg (0-3) 2nd leg (0-1) Minutes played 90' 75' Touches 30 41 Accurate passes 12/17 (71%) 19/23 (83%) Key passes 0 1 Long balls 2/4 2/4 Dribble attempts 0/0 1/3 Duels won 3/6 7/11 Tackles 2 3 Interceptions 1 0 Clearances 2 3 Stats via Sofascore

He proved himself over two legs against Liverpool and would bring the perfect skill set to solidify the base of Slot's midfield. Without question, he would make for an improvement on Endo.

Why Ederson must replace Wataru Endo

Endo must not be sold this summer, with the depth he provides essential for Liverpool to compete across multiple fronts in the wake of Klopp's departure.

But the Japan international lacks in mobility and enterprise and will hamper his team in chasing down silverware and competing against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City across the duration of the Premier League campaign.

Ederson would bring a refined and more dynamic style. As per FBref, the Brazilian ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 15% for interceptions and the top 19% for progressive passes per 90, suggesting that he can perform a multi-functioning holding role in the centre of the park.

Endo have his strengths but he's approaching the later stage of his career and simply can't produce the same level of robust numbers as his South American counterpart.

League Stats 23/24: Douglas Luiz vs Ederson Stat (per 90) Wataru Endo Ederson Matches played 29 36 Matches started 20 32 Goals 1 6 Assists 0 1 Pass completion 88% 84% Big chances created 2 2 Key passes 0.6 0.5 Ball recoveries 3.7 5.2 Tackles 1.7 2.3 Duels won 3.9 (44%) 4.8 (55%) Dribble attempts 0.3 (67%) 0.6 (55%) All stats via Sofascore

It's worth noting that while Endo appears to be a crisper and marginally more creative passer than Ederson, this is largely down to the Japanese being inculcated into Liverpool's system. Throughout the 2022/23 campaign, for Stuttgart, he completed just 80% of his passes.

This is by no means meant to discredit Endo's skills; the Liverpool star proved to be an astute purchase after arriving last summer, a surprise addition following Liverpool's defeat to Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo, after all, won the club's Player of the Month award for December, featured prominently in the Premier League as Liverpool reclaimed a place in the Champions League with a third-place finish, and even played all 120 minutes as Chelsea were beaten in the Carabao Cup final after Virgil van Dijk netted a last-gasp header - Endo won no less than 12 duels during that affair.

Ultimately, though, Liverpool need to take the next step in their development and build on last season's successes, provide Slot with the tools to craft illustrious success.

Ederson must be signed. For £37m, this could be a deal that the Anfield faithful looks back on as a bona fide bargain.