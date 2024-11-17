Despite sitting top of the Premier League and the Champions League tables, Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on potentially welcoming a double midfield boost ahead of several rivals.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are unlikely to be the busiest side in the January transfer window given their current position, but they could be left with no choice other than to splash the cash next summer. As things stand, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all set to leave as free agents at the end of the season in what would be the ultimate disaster for those at Anfield.

Replacing all three players seems like mission impossible, but one that Liverpool have seemingly been preparing for, given recent links to the likes of Rayan Cherki and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush in recent weeks.

The latter would be a particularly fitting arrival to claim Salah's throne, given that he could do the same at international level; as one Egyptian king departs, the next in line could complete his move.

Meanwhile, away from the trio, those at Anfield have also been linked with midfield improvements. According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are now preparing to join the race to sign Williot Swedberg and Alberto Moleiro in a double La Liga swoop. Reportedly monitoring the duo, the Reds could look to beat the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United to their signatures in 2025.

Two young attacking midfielders, their arrival would certainly hand Arne Slot a selection headache. At the time of writing, the Dutchman has Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott all at his disposal and able to play in an attacking-midfield role. Adding two more options at this stage would arguably be a waste of resources unless one midfielder headed for the exit door.

Jones' recent form has reduced Liverpool's midfield need

As talented as Moleiro and Swedberg are, Liverpool are more blessed than they've been for a long time when it comes to attack-minded midfielders. Curtis Jones' recent rise added to the list of players vying for that role alongside Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of Slot's midfield, and all but confirmed that the Reds can be satisfied with their options for now.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Curtis Jones Williot Swedberg Alberto Moleiro Starts 4 5 12 Goals 1 2 4 Assists 1 3 0 Ball Recoveries per 90 5 2.59 4.51

After finally beginning to realise his potential and capping off a fine start to the campaign with a goal on his England debut, the last thing that Liverpool should do is halt Jones' recent progress by overpopulating their midfield options.

Instead, the Reds' focus should remain on either securing new deals for Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold or working on suitable replacements. On the pitch, Slot's side couldn't have endured a better season so far, but away from the action, the likes of Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes have plenty of work to do.