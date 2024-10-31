With Trent Alexander-Arnold's current contract still set to expire in the summer, one potential replacement has now reportedly crept up Liverpool's list of priorities in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

On the pitch, things can't get much better for Liverpool, who have lost just one game under Arne Slot in all competitions. Even when rotated, the Dutchman's side managed to get the job done against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup thanks to Cody Gakpo's impressive brace and Luis Diaz's effort from the bench in Sussex.

Away from the action, however, things aren't going so smoothly. As things stand, Liverpool are set to bid farewell to Mohamed Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk on free deals at the end of the season in what would be the ultimate disaster for those at Anfield.

Left with no choice but to at least sound out replacements whilst those contract situations remain unsolved, the likes of Arda Guler have been linked to replace Salah and now one other European star has been placed among the names to potentially replace Alexander-Arnold.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now prioritising a move to sign Achraf Hakimi to replace Alexander-Arnold, but face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City in pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain defender's signature.

Having featured for Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and now PSG throughout his career, adding Liverpool to an impressive CV would be rather fitting for a player of Hakimi's stature. Earning a reported £233,000-a-week, however, it remains to be seen whether the Reds would pay such a price, given that only Salah currently earns more than that at Anfield.

The Morroco international is, nonetheless, the type of player who could replace Alexander-Arnold which makes 2025 all the more interesting.

"Incredible" Hakimi one of few who could replace Alexander-Arnold

Although a different type of attacking full-back - perhaps more the traditional kind than one who will step into midfield like Alexander-Arnold - Hakimi should be among the top candidates to replace the Liverpool star should he decide to depart Anfield in the summer. The former Borussia Dortmund ace, whose speed was once dubbed "incredible" by Marco Reus, would be adding one more string to his bow by completing a move to the Premier League.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Achraf Hakimi Trent Alexander-Arnold Goals 1 0 Assists 3 1 Ball Recoveries 42 36 Key Passes 23 17

Even though it may seem like Hakimi has been at the top of European football forever, he is still just 25 years old and a player with plenty more to offer. If the Reds can find a way past his hefty salary then the right-back should arguably be the leading candidate to replace Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

Of course, however, the Liverpool academy graduate would put pen to paper on a new deal in the most ideal world. Whether that proves to the reality in Merseyside, rather than the dream, remains to be seen.